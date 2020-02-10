Coronavirus labs to begin testing in Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images

Two new testing facilities for the coronavirus have been created in Scotland.

Until now, all samples taken from people suspected of having the virus in Scotland had been sent to England.

Scotland's chief medical officer said laboratories at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh would begin testing samples.

So far 38 people in Scotland have been tested for the virus with all confirmed as negative.

Despite the new facilities, if someone does test positive for the virus, a confirmatory test will be carried out at Public Health England's Colindale laboratory in London.

Dr Catherin Calderwood warned last month that while there had not been any confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland, there was a "high likelihood" that a patient would test positive at some point.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Testing will begin at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh

Four people in the UK have been confirmed as having contracted the disease, while a British man in Majorca has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Calderwood said that ever since the beginning of the outbreak, work had been going on to develop testing facilities in Scotland.

She added: "Although all Scottish tests have so far been negative, we are prepared for the high likelihood that we will also see a positive case in Scotland."

In China where the outbreak began, the death toll from the virus has risen to more than 800.

On Sunday, another plane carrying British citizens evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan landed in Oxfordshire.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was the second and final flight to be chartered by the UK government and had staff and military medics on board.