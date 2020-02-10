Ice and snow forecast in wake of Storm Ciara

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wind and snow are expected on Monday through to Wednesday

Temperatures are set to drop, with warnings for snow and ice in the wake of Storm Ciara which battered the UK over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and snow for most of Scotland and said disruption was likely for commuters on higher routes.

The warnings are in place from midnight on Sunday until midnight on Tuesday.

A separate yellow warning for snow and ice will then come into effect until midday on Wednesday.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office weather warning covers most of Scotland from midnight on Sunday until midday on Wednesday

Named by the Met Office on Wednesday, Storm Ciara tracked eastwards across the UK and Ireland over the weekend.

The storm brought wind speeds in excess of 80mph, while heavy rain led to flooding and damage to property over the weekend.

In the Scottish Borders the front of a guest house collapsed in Hawick after the building's foundations were swept away by the River Teviot.

Police said no-one was injured in the incident and a cordon had been placed around the building.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ryan McGee captures the moment a building collapses into the River Teviot

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) warned of a further flooding risk after several rivers in the south of Scotland burst their banks on Sunday.

Nigel Goody, Sepa's duty flood manager, said Storm Ciara had brought a dangerous combination of high tides, high storm surges and high inshore waves across coastal areas.

He added: "Whilst we're seeing an improving flood risk situation as rainfall turns to sleet and snow, people should continue to check the latest weather and travel information from the Met Office, Police Scotland and partner agencies."

Forecasters have warned that some routes could prove challenging with heavy snow forecast from about 08:00 GMT.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Travel disruption is expected along with wintry conditions

A response team has been set up at the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre in South Queensferry for the duration of the warnings to monitor conditions.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said Scotland was facing a prolonged period of adverse weather.

He said: "We are also being told to expect snow and high winds throughout Monday and on Tuesday morning, so there is the potential for significant disruption on the trunk road network, as well as other modes of transport.

"It's important that people check the latest information before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice."

ScotRail said it was expecting further disruption as it continued to monitor the weather situation and the company has asked passengers to plan ahead and consider the forecast before travelling.

A spokeswoman said: "We are doing all we can to keep our customers moving during some very challenging conditions.

"We ask that customers keep an eye on our website, app or twitter feed for live updates."

Getty Images Weather warnings guide Yellow Severe weather possible, plan ahead, travel may be disrupted

AmberIncreased likelihood of impact, eg travel delays, power cuts RedDangerous weather expected - take action to keep safe Source: Met Office

SP Energy Networks said it took almost 4,000 calls on Sunday during Storm Ciara and said it was working to restore all lost power.

Electricity was restored to 2000 homes, with 900 still waiting to be reconnected.

However, some areas were unreachable due to flooding and staff were unable to climb some poles and pylons to due to high winds.

CalMac also warned passengers that its services would be liable to disruption due to the weather.

Severe weather

Image copyright Getty Images

Preparing for severe weather: