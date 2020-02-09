Damage and disruption as Storm Ciara blows in

Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption Part of the roof collapsed at The Venue bar and nightclub in Perth

Three people have been injured after part of a pub roof collapsed in Perth as Storm Ciara swept into Scotland.

Emergency services were called to the scene in St John Street on Saturday evening as strong winds and heavy rain battered the country.

In Aberdeenshire a coach overturned in severe gales at Newburgh. Police say no-one was injured.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow warnings for rain and strong winds across Scotland.

Roof collapse

In Perth, the fire service said three people were passed into the care of the ambulance service after a chimney fell onto a pub roof.

Police said a cordon has been put in place around the area until the damage could be assessed by experts.

Staff at The Venue said a neighbouring building's chimney breast had collapsed and fallen onto the roof, causing it to cave in.

In a Facebook post they said: "Thankfully nobody has been seriously harmed but the business will be closed until we find out the extent of the damage caused to our building."

Image copyright Steph Wilson Image caption Severe gales at Newburgh in Aberdeenshire blew over a coach

In Aberdeenshire, road users were being urged to be cautious after a number 61 bus was blown over on the Newburgh Road in severe gales.

The driver reported that he and all the passengers had escaped the incident unharmed.

Flood alerts

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued multiple flood warnings for many parts.

Scottish Borders Council has also urged locals in Galashiels, Hawick, Selkirk, Kelso and Jedburgh about the possibility of local rivers rising because of heavy rain.

Getty Images Weather warnings guide Yellow Severe weather possible, plan ahead, travel may be disrupted

AmberIncreased likelihood of impact, eg travel delays, power cuts RedDangerous weather expected - take action to keep safe Source: Met Office

An amber alert for rain has also been issued by the Met Office covering south-west Scotland and parts of Lothian and Borders.

The warning is for rainfall of up to 70mm falling on already sodden ground.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption An amber warning is in force in south-west Scotland and parts of Lothian and Borders

Met Office yellow warnings for rain and high winds are in place across Scotland until late Sunday, with gusts of 80mph possible.

The weather has also resulted in Scotland women's Six Nations match against England at Scotstoun being postponed.

The game was due to kick off at 12:10 in Glasgow, but officials said a decision for player, spectator and staff safety had been taken to call off the match.

Rail problems

Rail companies, including Scotrail, have urged passengers to check ahead before travelling and warned they will be operating reduced timetables and speed restrictions on Sunday.

Network Rail said services would not be operating through Saltcoats because of waves crashing over the sea wall. Services between Kilwinning, Largs and Ardrossan are also affected.

There are also reports of fallen trees causing problems.

The line between Elgin and Keith is currently blocked. Network Rail said it was working to clear the line.

Ferry services

CalMac is warning passengers that its services remain liable to disruption due to the weather and are urging passengers to check ahead before travelling.

Storm Ciara

