Scotland's finance secretary has quit hours before delivering his budget over claims he messaged a 16-year-old boy on social media.

The Scottish Sun reported that Derek Mackay contacted the boy over a six-month period, and told him that he was "cute".

Mr Mackay said he had "behaved foolishly" and took full responsibility for his actions.

And he apologised "unreservedly" to the boy and his family.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she had accepted Mr Mackay's resignation, adding: "Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required."

The newspaper detailed allegations that the 42-year-old politician contacted the boy "out of the blue" and sent about 270 messages on Instagram and through Facebook.

It has published a list of conversations involving Mr Mackay and the boy, in which its says the SNP MSP invited him to dinner and to attend a rugby event.

In one of the exchanges it is claimed that Mr Mackay told the teenager he was "cute". In another the boy confirmed he was 16 and tells Mr Mackay "not to try anything".

The paper also quotes the boy's mother calling for Mr Mackay to be removed from his post.

Mr Mackay, who has been widely tipped as a future first minister, came out as gay when he left his wife in 2013.

The allegations come on the same day he was due to present the Scottish government's spending plans for the next year - a major set piece event in the Scottish Parliament.

He had signalled his intention to spend more on projects to tackle climate change in his budget, but will need the support of other parties to pass his plans.

Mr Mackay would have been putting the finishing touches to his preparations when he was contacted by the Scottish Sun on Wednesday evening, before the newspaper released the story at 23:20.

The budget will now be presented by the public finance minister, Kate Forbes.