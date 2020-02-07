Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 1 - 7 February

  • 7 February 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 and 7 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Findochty Harbour Image copyright Hugh Clifford
Image caption Hugh Clifford, from Larkhall, took this picture of Findochty Harbour while on holiday in Moray.
Wallacewell Road, Balornock, Glasgow Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption Mangela Coia added a splash of colour to her night time shot on Wallacewell Road in Balornock, Glasgow.
Birds in a garden Image copyright Sally Crofts
Image caption The cold weather and recent snow in Perthshire brought a wide variety of garden birds to the feeders in Sally Crofts' garden.
Reflections Image copyright Janina Dolny
Image caption Janina Dolny, of Edinburgh, took this pic of St Giles' Cathedral and the Mercat Cross in Edinburgh reflected in the cobbles after a recent downpour.
Anglers Image copyright Simon Barnes
Image caption Simon Barnes spotted two keen anglers waiting for the river levels to drop in Callander.
A statue on Princess street overlooking Edinburgh city, with the Scottish flag flying above Image copyright Alex Stevens
Image caption Alex Stevens submitted this black and white shot of a statue and a saltire on Princes Street, overlooking Edinburgh city centre.
Was out for a walk at Upper Springland in Perth and found these two Image copyright Darren Clark
Image caption Darren Clark noticed two grey squirrels catching up while he was out for a walk in Upper Springland in Perth.
Helicopter searching the River Tay Image copyright Roy Mitchell
Image caption Roy Mitchell sent in a picture of a HM Coastguard helicopter hovering over the River Tay.
Loch Creran Reflections Image copyright Bill Lighterness
Image caption Loch Creran Reflections was captured on a crystal clear day, near Creagan in the Highlands, by Bill Lighterness.
A photo of a wee bird that doesn't care if it snows Image copyright Carol Bone
Image caption A photo of a wee bird that doesn't care if it snows by Carol Bone.
Sunrise Image copyright Andrew Connelly
Image caption Andrew Connelly captured this spectacular sunrise over the river Don in Aberdeen on his cycle to work.
Fox Image copyright Dr Gus Al-Hassani
Image caption Dr Gus Al-Hassani, from Aberdeenshire, took this picture of a fox opposite BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow.
Rainbow Image copyright Jonathan Lund
Image caption Jonathan Lund spotted this rainbow before heavy rain hit Edinburgh.
Pheasant Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption This colourful male pheasant was photographed at Morton lochs by Eric Niven, from Dundee.
Northern lights Image copyright Gary Morrison
Image caption The northern lights just outside Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, by Gary Morrison.
Canadian Goose Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Jacki Gordon was on hand to photograph a stunned Canadian goose after it landed at the James Hamilton Heritage Park in East Kilbride.
RAF plane Image copyright Garry Burgess
Image caption Garry Burgess captured the arrival of the RAF’s first P-8A Poseidon ZP801 at RAF Kinloss.
Spittal of Glen Muick stream Image copyright Lindsay-Jane Ackers
Image caption Lindsay-Jane Ackers, from Aberdeen, took this shot of the Spittal of Glen Muick stream.
Hare Image copyright Fiona Duff
Image caption Fiona Duff, from Beauly, managed to captured this shot of a hare in full flight in the Highlands
Frozen face Image copyright Ayron Donald
Image caption Ayron Donald, from Govan, Glasgow, submitted this picture of a frosty boy who is part of the memorial to political activist Mary Barbour.
Seagull Image copyright Jan Overmeer
Image caption An inquisitive seagull perched outside a hotel window in Inverness by Jan Overmeer, from Lochcarron.
Stairs in Glasgow City Chambers Image copyright Eddie Romeo
Image caption Eddie Romeo submitted this black and white image of the marble stairs in Glasgow City Chambers.
Isle of Arran Image copyright David Long
Image caption David Long took this shot looking over West Kilbride towards a snowy Isle of Arran.
Dog at sunset Image copyright Janina Dolny
Image caption Frances Menter, from Broughty Ferry, took this shot of West Highland Terrier, Breagh, braving chilly waters as the sun went down behind the Tay Bridge.
