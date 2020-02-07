Your pictures of Scotland 1 - 7 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 and 7 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Hugh Clifford
Hugh Clifford, from Larkhall, took this picture of Findochty Harbour while on holiday in Moray.
Mangela Coia
Mangela Coia added a splash of colour to her night time shot on Wallacewell Road in Balornock, Glasgow.
Sally Crofts
The cold weather and recent snow in Perthshire brought a wide variety of garden birds to the feeders in Sally Crofts' garden.
Janina Dolny
Janina Dolny, of Edinburgh, took this pic of St Giles' Cathedral and the Mercat Cross in Edinburgh reflected in the cobbles after a recent downpour.
Simon Barnes
Simon Barnes spotted two keen anglers waiting for the river levels to drop in Callander.
Alex Stevens
Alex Stevens submitted this black and white shot of a statue and a saltire on Princes Street, overlooking Edinburgh city centre.
Darren Clark
Darren Clark noticed two grey squirrels catching up while he was out for a walk in Upper Springland in Perth.
Roy Mitchell
Roy Mitchell sent in a picture of a HM Coastguard helicopter hovering over the River Tay.
Bill Lighterness
Loch Creran Reflections was captured on a crystal clear day, near Creagan in the Highlands, by Bill Lighterness.
Carol Bone
A photo of a wee bird that doesn't care if it snows by Carol Bone.
Andrew Connelly
Andrew Connelly captured this spectacular sunrise over the river Don in Aberdeen on his cycle to work.
Dr Gus Al-Hassani
Dr Gus Al-Hassani, from Aberdeenshire, took this picture of a fox opposite BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow.
Jonathan Lund
Jonathan Lund spotted this rainbow before heavy rain hit Edinburgh.
Eric Niven
This colourful male pheasant was photographed at Morton lochs by Eric Niven, from Dundee.
Gary Morrison
The northern lights just outside Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, by Gary Morrison.
Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon was on hand to photograph a stunned Canadian goose after it landed at the James Hamilton Heritage Park in East Kilbride.
Garry Burgess
Garry Burgess captured the arrival of the RAF’s first P-8A Poseidon ZP801 at RAF Kinloss.
Lindsay-Jane Ackers
Lindsay-Jane Ackers, from Aberdeen, took this shot of the Spittal of Glen Muick stream.
Fiona Duff
Fiona Duff, from Beauly, managed to captured this shot of a hare in full flight in the Highlands
Ayron Donald
Ayron Donald, from Govan, Glasgow, submitted this picture of a frosty boy who is part of the memorial to political activist Mary Barbour.
Jan Overmeer
An inquisitive seagull perched outside a hotel window in Inverness by Jan Overmeer, from Lochcarron.
Eddie Romeo
Eddie Romeo submitted this black and white image of the marble stairs in Glasgow City Chambers.
David Long
David Long took this shot looking over West Kilbride towards a snowy Isle of Arran.
Janina Dolny
Frances Menter, from Broughty Ferry, took this shot of West Highland Terrier, Breagh, braving chilly waters as the sun went down behind the Tay Bridge.
