Image copyright Getty Images

A case of coronavirus is likely in Scotland in the coming days, according to a Scottish government source.

So far 7,700 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China and 170 deaths.

The Foreign Office has said it is "working urgently" to fly about 200 British nationals back to the UK from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.

Scottish laboratories will be able to start testing for the Wuhan-strain of the virus in the coming weeks.

Currently, samples being tested for the virus in Scotland are sent to a Public Health England facility south of the border.

Learn more about the new virus