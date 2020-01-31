Image copyright Getty Images

Lecturers at six Scottish universities have voted to go on strike in a row over pay.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said lecturers' pay had been cut in real terms by more than 20% over the past decade.

Ballots were held at 15 individual universities rather than across Scotland.

EIS members at six institutions met the legal mandate required for strike action.

They are the Glasgow School of Art, the University of the West of Scotland, and Edinburgh Napier, Aberdeen, Strathclyde and Abertay universities.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "This action is a last resort, and results from management's unwillingness to negotiate a fair offer.

"We continue to seek a fair negotiated settlement and even at this late stage, we hope that management will come back to the table and deliver a fair cost of living increase.

"Higher education lecturers have endured years of pay decline while the pay of university principals has soared."

Majority backing

A total of 437 lecturers across Scotland voted, with 343 in favour and 94 against.

There was an overall turnout of 52% in the ballot which covered 15 higher education institutions.

Details of any strike action are expected to be announced next week.

The EIS ballot result follows strike action by members of the University and College Union in November.