Scotland

Scotland's papers: Indyref2 and Morelos car 'tampering'

  • 30 January 2020
Image caption The i newspaper leads on MSPs backing calls for a new referendum on Scottish independence in a vote at Holyrood. MSPs voted by 64 to 54 to agree that circumstances have changed since the last vote in 2014, and that "a referendum should be held".
Image caption The Daily Record is one of a number of papers that splashes on the news that Police Scotland are examining the car of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after a man was allegedly found "tampering" with it whilst it was parked in a secure car park.
Image caption The Scotsman reports on the indyref2 vote at Holyrood vote, which is not binding on the UK government, and the emotional scenes in the European Parliament as the UK's MEPs addressed the chamber for the last time.
Image caption The National also features the vote on a second independence referendum, which comes ahead of a speech by Nicola Sturgeon on Friday where she will set out the "next steps" in the "campaign to secure Scotland's future as an independent nation".
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads on the alleged "tampering" with the car of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. The paper reports the Colombian player returned to his Glasgow home on Tuesday to find someone underneath his car before confronting them.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that the Lamborghini car belonging to the Rangers striker has been taken in for checks.
Image caption The impact on the economies of Scotland's islands of delayed CalMac ferry contracts makes the front page of The Herald. The paper highlights evidence given to a Holyrood inquiry into the issue revealed how the now defunct firm Ferguson Marine won a deal to build two ferries even though it presented the most expensive bid.
Image caption Chancellor Sajid Javid will back the HS2 project "no matter the cost", The Daily Telegraph reports. His support will mean the rail project "will need only to be rubber-stamped" following a meeting at No 10 later, the paper says.
Image caption The Times carries the same story, suggesting the decision will put Boris Johnson "at odds with his most senior adviser". It says Dominic Cummings views the project as a "disaster zone", which should be scrapped and the money used to pay for alternative infrastructure.
Image caption The reason for newsreader Alastair Stewart stepping down from his ITV role is the Scottish Daily Express splash. The paper claims the long-serving anchor was forced out after he used the term "angry ape" in a response to a black Twitter user.
Image caption The Daily Mail also leads with the same story, quoting ITN as saying Stewart - a broadcaster for more than 40 years - was stepping down after an "error of judgement" in his social media usage.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with criticism from the sheriff leading the fatal accident inquiry into the Super Puma helicopter crash over the length of time it has taken for the probe to get under way. Derek Pyle, speaking at a preliminary hearing of the inquiry, described the seven-year wait as "deplorable".
Image caption The Courier leads with criticism of plans to drip feed money into an economic improvement plan for the Tayside area instead of handing over the money in bigger chunks.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites