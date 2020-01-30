Image copyright Getty Images

Efforts to prevent child abuse in Scottish football are at risk of being undermined by an "imbalance" in the youth football contract system, it has been claimed.

Ex-children's commissioner Tam Baillie said professional clubs hold too much power over the future of players.

MSPs will later discuss a call for changes to the registration system.

But BBC Scotland understands the Scottish FA plans to speak to clubs about changing the registration rules.

This would include canvassing its members on whether to drop the existing rights of clubs to extend the registration period of players in the 15 to 17-year-old category.

Last year the Scottish FA, which is responsible for player registration, unveiled a five-year plan to ensure protection for children at all levels of the sport.

Tam Baillie, who was Scotland's children's commissioner between 2009 and 2017, praised the SFA's inquiry into historic sexual abuse but warned the issue will not be properly tackled unless the "commercial exploitation of children" is ended.

He said: "If you think about it these clubs have the dreams of these young players in the palm of their hand. There is a power imbalance between the clubs and the young players.

"Some of the control that the clubs want to exert over the children actually exacerbates that power imbalance and we know from painful tragic experience that people who seek [to] harm children it is that power imbalance [which] is one of the things that silences children.

"As long as you have the registrations and contracts in the way that they're set up just now you will have that power imbalance, and as long as you have the power imbalance then there's the potential for undermining whatever good efforts or changes are made through that narrow prism of child protection."

Image caption Former children's commissioner Tam Baillie said some clubs treat young players "as commodities" and it can be to to the detriment of the child's welfare

Young players can register for a professional club from the age of 10 and a system is in place to compensate clubs for the money they have invested in training and developing a young player who then moves to another team.

But such payments are rare in Scotland with just ten cases of compensation sought in the last two years in the context of more than 2,000 players in the club academy system.

MSPs on the public petitions will later discuss The Improving Youth Football in Scotland petition, first lodged at parliament a decade ago.

Among the concerns raised are the compensation payments creating a "transfer market" for child players and the ability for players to leave teams being curtailed.

The petitions committee previously heard from Jim Sinclair, former director of youth development at Rangers, that the compensation scheme for young players "can turn into a transfer market or end up in a bartering situation", adding that some parents "do not have full knowledge of the ramifications" of their children signing deals with clubs.

Image caption Youth coach Scott Robertson is behind the petition, which is the longest running in the parliament's history

Scott Robertson, a youth coach with more than 30 years' experience who submitted the petition with fellow coach Willie Smith, said "Why have we created a system where we have to transfer money for 13 or 14-year-old children and if the money's not paid they're stuck with the club whether they like it or not."

Mr Robertson said it was often difficult for players or parents to talk about the situation for fear of being "blacklisted" and effectively putting an end to their career.

What do the clubs say?

FIFA regulations allow football associations to adopt a system for the financial reward of clubs investing in the training and education of young players.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, who represents the clubs, has previously said the current system of compensation payments "strikes the appropriate balance", as it needs to protect clubs as well as young people.

He said there had to be incentive for clubs to put time and money into developing young players, who could potentially be "hoovered up" by richer clubs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Rangers youth player Billy Gilmour signed for Chelsea in 2017 at the age of 16 after the two clubs agreed a "significant fee" to reflect that the highly rated Scotland Under-21 cap had been with the Ibrox outfit since he was eight-years-old

Ross McArthur, chairman of Dunfermline Athletic, told BBC Scotland a fair and equitable system was needed for both players and the clubs.

He said: "I think sometimes in football that people are treated as though they are a commodity but they're not, they're a person and that's the culture that we try and push down all the age groups and look after people."

But Mr McArthur said the compensation scheme has to be protected in some form though as if it is not then it would be "not viable" for his club and many others to continue to develop players if they could move to bigger teams for free.

A Scottish FA spokesman said: "The chief executive Ian Maxwell and Alyson Evans, who heads a six-strong child wellbeing and protection department, look forward to giving evidence at the petitions committee."