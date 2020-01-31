Your pictures of Scotland: 24 - 31 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 and 31 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Saskia Dade
Saskia Dade wanted to share this beautiful sunrise she captured over Kirkcaldy beach, while she waited for a colleague.
Chris Reekie
At Kingsbarns beach, near St Andrews, Chris Reekie snapped these Turnstones as they beat the breaking wave
David Wilkinson
This aerial image of a tree-lined path at Zetland Park in Grangemouth was taken by David Wilkinson, from Denny.
Kyle Rowley
Kyle Rowley, from Edinburgh, took this photo of the Leaderfoot Viaduct in the Scottish Borders with his new drone.
Roy Mitchell
Roy Mitchell spotted this squirrel in Perth. "It dashed from its shelter in the pelting rain to get a snack, before heading back under the pine tree," he said.
Neil MacNeill
The Pentland Hills seen from Turnhouse Hill on a snowy afternoon - taken by Neil MacNeill, from Edinburgh
Gayle McIntyre
Gayle McIntyre captured undergraduate students at the University of St Andrews taking part in the first traditional Pier Walk of the year.
Martin Holt
Fresh snow had fallen in Glentress Forest in the Borders but the sun was breaking through the trees as Martin Holt enjoyed a run along the trail.
Mairi Anne Cormack
"One boy and his dog, on his birthday trip to Strathy East Beach, Sutherland," says Mairi Anne Cormack. There was wind and hail but they had the vast beach to themselves for most of the morning, she added.
Paul Fowler
Paul Fowler took this long exposure shot of the operations centre at Aberdeen harbour against the blue sky. "A perfect winter afternoon's weather," he said.
Robert Hogg
Robert Hogg sent in this picture of his dog Flynn's shadow on the bales at Scurdie Ness, Angus.
Adam Cuthbertson
The Hidden Valley in Glencoe - taken by Adam Cuthbertson, of Rutherglen.
Fiona Miller
These colourful pictures were hanging from the ceiling of the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow when Fiona Miller visited last week.
Frank McCafferty
Frank McCafferty submitted this picture of Crail Harbour in the East Neuk of Fife.
Stuart Neville
Stuart Neville sent in this picture of the Kibble Palace at the Botanic Gardens, Glasgow on "a beautiful, bright winters day".
Alan Black
Alan Black captured Ott enjoying a wintery walk down a snowy lane in Huntly, Aberdeenshire.
Christopher Hart
Christopher Hart sent us this view of Elgin Cathedral, following a visit on Sunday. He said it was an "amazing place" with "stunning architecture".
Alex Grant
Alex Grant spotted this "beautiful beast" during a walk at the Bullers of Buchan in Aberdeenshire.
John McCallay
John McCallay sent in this picture of a windsurfer on the cold waters of Gosford Bay, Longniddry, where Edinburgh Castle and Calton Hill was the backdrop.
John Lang
John Lang visited Glencoe and said it was so cold that even this robin sought some shelter from the snow.
Tom Bielawski
As the sun went down at Newburgh beach in Aberdeenshire, Tom Bielawski spotted a large herd of seals.
Norman Watson
Sebastian Inkster, 13, took part in the junior version of the Up Helly Aa festival in Shetland - this picture was sent in by his dad, Norman Watson.
