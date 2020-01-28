Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Satisfaction with ScotRail's service is rising, according to the Transport Focus group

Rail passengers in Scotland are feeling the benefit of investment and "stabilised performance", according to a transport campaign group.

Anthony Smith, the head of Transport Focus, said satisfaction with ScotRail punctuality had increased.

A survey of passengers by the independent group found almost 90% were happy with ScotRail's service.

The news follows a Scottish government announcement that Abellio would lose the ScotRail franchise early.

The move in December came after criticism for overcrowding, rising ticket prices, delays and cancellations.

The franchise will now end in spring 2022.

The annual National Rail Passenger Survey, which was published on Tuesday, suggested that 89% of the 1,344 passengers surveyed in Scotland were now satisfied with the service.

This is up nine percentage points on the same period the previous year, which marked a 15-year low.

The rise was the second largest increase across the UK behind Great Northern, which rose 12 percentage points.

The poll found 78% of ScotRail passengers were satisfied with the punctuality and reliability of the trains.

Getty Images Rail survey Scotrail passenger figures 89%happy with overall service 45% satisfied with how delays dealt with

55% say they get value for money

77% comfortable with level of crowding

78%happy with information provided Source: Transport Focus

Of the 41 areas surveyed for trains and stations, ScotRail improved in all but six.

Among the largest increases were the satisfaction score for the availability of power sockets on trains and usefulness of on-train information about delays.

Bike and car parking at stations were among the largest falls.

Mr Smith said the good performance in Scotland had helped buoy passenger satisfaction in rail travel, which across the UK was at its lowest level in a decade in autumn 2018.

He explained: "Satisfaction with punctuality has increased and this is crucial - the most important thing for passengers is a service they can rely on.

"ScotRail's focus on delivering its performance remedial plan has resulted in the best autumn punctuality figures in five years."

Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said parent company Abellio's £475m investment in new and upgraded trains was helping to improve the railway.

He said: "Everyone at ScotRail is working flat out to deliver the service that our customers expect and deserve.

"I am delighted to see such a significant increase in customer satisfaction, which shows that the hard work of our people is paying off."