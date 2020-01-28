Scotland's most and least deprived areas named
Parts of Greenock town centre have ranked highest for levels of deprivation in Scotland, according to official figures.
It sits at the top of the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) - a measure considering seven criteria including income and health.
Ferguslie Park in Paisley was named as the most deprived area in the previous index, but this time was ranked third.
Stockbridge, in Edinburgh, has been named as having the least deprivation.
The findings, which are published by the Scottish government every four years, involve ranking nearly 7,000 areas across Scotland based on levels of income, employment, health, education, housing, access to services and crime.
Edinburgh and Aberdeen each had four of the ten areas with the least deprivation, with East Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire also having one area in the 10 least deprived areas.
The 10 most-deprived areas in Scotland:
- Greenock Town Centre and East Central, Inverclyde
- Carntyne West and Haghill, Glasgow City
- Paisley Ferguslie, Renfrewshire
- Alloa South and East, Clackmannanshire
- Buckhaven, Denbeath and Muiredge, Fife
- Cliftonville, North Lanarkshire
- Inverness Merkinch, Highland
- Linlathen and Midcraigie, Dundee City
- North Barlanark and Easterhouse South, Glasgow City
The 10 least-deprived areas in Scotland:
- Stockbridge, City of Edinburgh
- West End North, Aberdeen City
- Midstocket, Aberdeen City
- Marchmont West, City of Edinburgh
- Blackhall, City of Edinburgh
- South Castlehill and Thorn, East Dunbartonshire
- Morningside, City of Edinburgh
- West End South, Aberdeen City
- Netherlee, East Renfrewshire