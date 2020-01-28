Scotland's most and least deprived areas named

Image copyright Google

Parts of Greenock town centre have ranked highest for levels of deprivation in Scotland, according to official figures.

It sits at the top of the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) - a measure considering seven criteria including income and health.

Ferguslie Park in Paisley was named as the most deprived area in the previous index, but this time was ranked third.

Stockbridge, in Edinburgh, has been named as having the least deprivation.

The findings, which are published by the Scottish government every four years, involve ranking nearly 7,000 areas across Scotland based on levels of income, employment, health, education, housing, access to services and crime.

Image caption Areas in red are in the most-deprived 10% of the country according to SIMD

Image caption Dark blue is the least deprived 10% of Scotland, according to SIMD

Edinburgh and Aberdeen each had four of the ten areas with the least deprivation, with East Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire also having one area in the 10 least deprived areas.

The 10 most-deprived areas in Scotland:

Greenock Town Centre and East Central, Inverclyde

Carntyne West and Haghill, Glasgow City

Paisley Ferguslie, Renfrewshire

Alloa South and East, Clackmannanshire

Buckhaven, Denbeath and Muiredge, Fife

Cliftonville, North Lanarkshire

Inverness Merkinch, Highland

Linlathen and Midcraigie, Dundee City

North Barlanark and Easterhouse South, Glasgow City

The 10 least-deprived areas in Scotland:

Stockbridge, City of Edinburgh

West End North, Aberdeen City

Midstocket, Aberdeen City

Marchmont West, City of Edinburgh

Blackhall, City of Edinburgh

South Castlehill and Thorn, East Dunbartonshire

Morningside, City of Edinburgh

West End South, Aberdeen City

Netherlee, East Renfrewshire