Violinist Nicola Benedetti has won a Grammy Award for best classical instrumental solo.

The Scottish musician said she was "honoured" to be presented with the award at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Benedetti won the category for her performance of Wynton Marsalis's Violin Concerto and Fiddle Dance Suite.

The big winner at the 2020 Grammys was pop star Billie Eilish, who won five awards, including best new artist and song of the year.

Ayrshire-born Benedetti took to the stage at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, playing Bye Bye Breakdown by Wynton Marsalis from his Fiddle Dance Suite, with her performance streamed live internationally.

The Decca Classics album features recordings of two works written specially for Benedetti by Marsalis - Violin Concerto in D and Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin.

She performs Violin Concerto in D with the Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Cristian Macelaru, who also won a Grammy for his role as conductor of the recording.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Benedetti won the award for her performance of Wynton Marsalis's Violin Concerto and Fiddle Dance Suite

Her father, millionaire businessman Gio Benedetti, said he and his wife were both "so proud" of their daughter.

"It's amazing - a wee girl from Scotland winning a Grammy for classical music in the US. It's really quite an achievement," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme.

Benedetti said: "This recording project has been a deeply edifying experience for me and one I will always reflect on with immense gratitude.

"It has been a privilege to learn and perform these two inspired and unequivocal masterpieces, and to deepen my understanding of Wynton's compositional language, cultural richness and philosophical insights.

"Long-form musical pieces are often described as a journey and this sure has been a rich and fascinating one."