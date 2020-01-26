Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Gaelic-only' homes and football boss's bets

  • 26 January 2020
Image caption Hundreds of homes built exclusively for Gaelic speakers could be needed to revive the language in Scotland, a top academic tells The Herald on Sunday. Prof Wilson McLeod, of the University of Edinburgh, also suggests setting up a Google office in South Uist as part of measures to "encourage more Gaelic speakers to remain in the language's heartlands".
Image caption The Sunday Mail claims to have seen a list of bets placed by football manager Brian Rice as he struggled with his gambling addiction. The Hamilton Academical manager, who is the subject of an SFA probe after admitting gambling on games, is said to have bet on youth international fixtures and matches in obscure leagues such as Costa Rica and San Marino.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday focuses on the ongoing issues with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and problems with its super-hospital. The paper says the health board has launched an "unprecedented" £73m legal action against the construction firm that built the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Image caption Scotland's longest-serving MEP David Martin tells Scotland on Sunday that the UK will never return to the EU. The former Labour MEP, who sat in the European Parliament from 1884 to 2019, believes that even if a pro-European government replaces Boris Johnson's administration, the UK's "favourable" membership terms would never be offered again.
Image caption The Sunday National features an image of Scottish independence supporters marching through Inverness. It leads with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford saying the prospect of an independent Scotland offers a "beacon of hope" to those want to remain in the EU.
Image caption The Sunday Times claims Boris Johnson's Brexit day celebrations could be overshadowed by a "diplomatic war" with US President Donald Trump over the PM's plans to give Chinese telecoms firm Huawei access to Britain's 5G network.
Image caption "Boris plan for Brexit boom" is the headline of the Sunday Express's front page story - and it has nothing to do with Big Ben this time. The paper reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge that Britain will become a "trailblazer" of global trade after the country leaves the EU on Friday.
Image caption The Sunday Post splashes with its exclusive story of Police Scotland paying more than £100,000 compensation to an innocent man who was wrongly arrested and sent to prison on remand. Gary Webb, from Gatehouse of Fleet in Kirkcudbrightshire, was handcuffed by officers who turned up at his home with an arrest warrant for a different man. He spent three nights in prison before being freed without an apology or explanation.
Image caption Finally, The Scottish Sun gives over much of its front page to a picture of a woman who suffered horrific injuries after a man slashed her throat with a meat cleaver. Lynsey O'Neill nearly died after the unprovoked street attack in Greenock. Her attacker has since been convicted of attempted murder and will be sentenced next month.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites