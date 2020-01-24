Image copyright EPA Image caption People are taking precautions against the virus around the world

Five people being tested for coronavirus in Scotland have been given the all-clear.

The chief medical officer for England confirmed that all 14 people tested in the UK had been found to be free of the virus.

All of them had recently visited Wuhan where the outbreak originated. Checks are ongoing on other people.

Globally there are more than 800 confirmed cases of the virus which has killed 26 people in China.

Four out of the five patients tested in Scotland were Chinese nationals.

An incident team was set up to deal with the threat of coronavirus in Scotland as the tests were being carried out.

England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, confirmed the negative results following a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall, which was chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

BBC Scotland understands that one of those tested in Edinburgh was a Chinese student who had become unwell after visiting family in Wuhan.

He was believed to have first been in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before being transferred to the Western, where the Regional Infectious Diseases Unit is located.

It is not known where the other patients were being treated.

The Scottish government said two of those being tested had already been diagnosed with flu. Three others were being tested on a precautionary basis.

How is the outbreak affecting Chinese students in Scotland?

Dundee University has 34 students from Wuhan studying in Dundee as a result of its partnership with Wuhan University. Five members of staff returned from a visit to Wuhan last week. No health concerns have been raised.

Aberdeen University said five of its staff members visited Wuhan recently. Four returned to the university three or more weeks ago while the fourth is working from home as a precautionary measure.

Any students who have been in China, or other areas where incidents of infection have been reported, within the last 14 days, and are experiencing respiratory symptoms, should contact their GP or NHS 24.

Students should be careful if receiving packages from areas where the virus is present, especially if they contain food items.

The city of Wuhan, where 11 million people live, is effectively on lockdown: all bus, subway and ferry services have been suspended and all outbound planes and trains cancelled.

Residents have been advised not to leave, and roadblocks have been reported.

Travel restrictions are also in place across 13 cities, home to more than 36 million people.

The virus has spread to the US, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea.

The new strain of coronavirus is believed to have originated at a market in Wuhan. One resident of the city said the atmosphere felt like "the end of the world".

