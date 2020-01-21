Scotland

Scotland's papers: Beauty spots 'in decline' and V&A's economic boost

  • 21 January 2020
Image caption The Scotsman reports on the environmental decline of some of Scotland's most famous areas of natural beauty. A Scottish Natural Heritage study found hundreds of landmarks - from hills to lochs - are in an "unfavourable" condition. Experts say the areas face a number of threats, ranging from climate change to invasive species.
Image caption The Courier reports on research that suggests the V&A museum in Dundee created a £75m economic boost across Scotland in its first year. The figure, which includes £21m in the local area alone, was more than twice what had been anticipated.
Image caption The Daily Record reports on the story of a 28-year-old police officer who died after plunging into the River Forth from the Clackmannanshire Bridge. The paper says the death of the officer, from Kilwinning in North Ayrshire, is the fifth to hit Police Scotland in the past three months. Hamilton Academical FC manager Brian Rice is also featured on the front page after he admitted breaking football betting rules.
Image caption The Sun also features the football betting story, but devotes most of its front page to a photograph of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, as she walked her dogs with baby Archie on Vancouver Island, Canada. The paper describes her as "beaming" and adds that Prince Harry is flying back to join them.
Image caption The Daily Mail also reports that Prince Harry is flying back to Canada. But its top story focuses on another royal - the Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips. The paper says he has appeared in two adverts for a dairy firm shown on Chinese TV that described him as a "royal family member". According to the Mail, Mr Phillips did not respond to questions, including as to whether he was paid, and Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
Image caption The Herald reports on a study that warns poorer adults in Britain today are in worse health than those born in 1920. The findings by a team at University College London suggest a wider gap between rich and poor among later generations despite the arrival of free healthcare.
Image caption The i leads with a more positive health story. It says the survival rate for people who suffer cardiac arrests away from a hospital in Scotland has doubled after more than 520,000 members of the public were trained in CPR.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express tells of the death of a schoolboy, from Johnstone in Renfrewshire, who has lost his battle with cystic fibrosis just days after his family were told he would be able to receive a drug that they believed could save his life. A drug company had vowed to help Ayden Cochrane, 13, receive the treatment even though it was not licensed in the UK.
Image caption The National focuses on the Scottish Greens being set to relaunch their Green Yes campaign at a Brexit Day rally in Glasgow. The paper says Ska Keller, the co-president of the Greens in the European Parliament, has been named as one of the speakers set to address party members and supporters at the rally on Brexit Day.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with more than 20 drivers a day being caught ignoring the 50mph speed limit at an accident blackspot on the A90. The paper says 1,753 motorists were caught speeding at the Laurencekirk junction on the Stonehaven to Dundee road between October and December last year.
Image caption The Times reports on the case of British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert who was arrested in Iran in 2018 and jailed for spying. The paper says it has seen letters smuggled out of her cell, in which the University of Melbourne academic wrote that she felt "abandoned and forgotten". She added that she is being denied phone calls and visits.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the UK government's "crackdown" on those convicted of terror offences. The paper reports that the new rules would mean all of those convicted of preparing or committing a terror offence will face a minimum of 14 years in jail.
Image caption The Daily Star reports on the latest after pranksters momentarily halted play at the Masters snooker tournament on Sunday, by setting off noises from an electronic whoopee cushion in the crowd. The Star says the "jokers" behind the noises "are threatening to hit more top sports events" in a bid to "brighten people's days".

