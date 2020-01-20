In pictures: Vivid sunset display across Scotland

Image copyright Fiona Mackinnon Image caption This picture of the Clyde coast was taken from Helensburgh by Fiona Mackinnon

Scotland was treated to a vivid display of colours at sunset on Sunday evening.

The sky turned all shades of red, orange and purple because of an unusual combination of weather conditions.

Geoff Monk, from the Mountain Weather Information Service, said a front was passing across Scotland at dusk on Sunday.

"Normally when a front comes in it rains and there's cloud at all sorts of levels," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme.

However, Sunday evening was different.

"We had exceedingly clear air below the cloud. The only clouds were thin layers up at about 12-14,000 feet [up to about 4,300m]," Mr Monks said.

"Because no other cloud was coming in below it or even above it the sun - when it was virtually horizontal at dawn and dusk near the horizon - reflected off the bottom of the cloud giving those vivid colours."

Image copyright Lee Middleton

There were some spectacular views over Arran as the sun dropped down below the horizon. This shot was taken by Lee Middleton from Dunlop in East Ayrshire.

Image copyright Connor Macfayden

The east of Scotland didn't miss out on the vivid colours, as Connor Macfayden proved with this shot of New Winton woods in East Lothian.

Image copyright Christopher Sleight

An evening bike ride up Duke's Pass in Aberfoyle was worth the effort for this view over Lochan Reoidhte.

Image copyright Cogies Auroras

The BBC's Weather Watchers were busy snapping away on Sunday evening. This picture was taken in Rogart, Sutherland, by Cogies Auroras.

Image copyright Meeklecrag39

Another Weather Watcher, Meeklecrag39, posted this picture take from Troon. Ailsa Craig is just visible on the horizon.

Image copyright DodgerDog

DodgerDog captured this incredible skyscape at Symington, just east of Troon.

