Scotland

Scotland's papers: Harry and Wills peace pact and 'farewell' speech

  • 20 January 2020
Image caption Many of Monday's front pages lead on Prince Harry's first speech since Buckingham Palace announced the terms on which he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will step back from being senior royals. The Sun also says Harry and his brother William have "ended their two-year feud" after holding talks to "save their family".
Image caption The Daily Express describes Prince Harry as "emotional" as he spoke at a charity function when he said he and Meghan "had no other option" but to step down from the Royal Family.
Image caption "The duke and duchess of Netflix?" is the Scottish Daily Mail's headline. Also covering the prospect of the couple entering into commercial deals, it quotes sources saying Harry and Meghan plan to set up a film and TV company. It says the pair received a "boost" after a senior executive from the streaming service Netflix said they would like to work with them.
Image caption The Times also leads on Harry's sadness at giving up his royal duties, but also reports the Royal Family's "nervousness over striking a hybrid deal was prompted by 'tabloid scaremongering'", including claims that Meghan was planning to sign a contract to represent Givenchy. But sources close to the Sussexes have denied that any such deals are on the cards, according to the paper.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the duke spoke of his "great sadness" over his split from the Royal Family, but said he had "no other option". The paper also says Prince Charles is to review how the couple are funded amid concerns about their proposed lifestyle.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald says Boris Johnson is planning to visit Scotland more frequently and hold Cabinet meetings north of the border as he looks to underpin his role as "Minister for the Union".
Image caption The Daily Record leads with its investigation into far-right groups which it says are infiltrating Britain's armed forces to spread their extreme views among the military. It says the group For Britain has deployed an activist in Scotland to "develop links among serving and retired forces personnel".
Image caption The National says leading independence campaigners have backed calls for a "new Yes Scotland organisation" to take "some of the strain and daily focus away from the Scottish government".
Image caption The i reports on a new cervical cancer screening upgrade, which it says will save thousands of lives and could hasten the eventual eradication of the disease.
Image caption The Daily Star says grime star Stormzy has been criticised by a former senior detective for describing his past life of crime as "normal".
Image caption The Courier's Perthshire edition leads with an outside contractor being brought in to cut "inexcusable" waiting times for cancer appointments in Tayside. The paper says patients are currently waiting 16 weeks for routine checks.

