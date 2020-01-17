Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police stood guard at a climate change protest by Extinction Rebellion in Edinburgh last summer

Policing the UN climate change conference in Glasgow will cost more than £200m, Scotland's chief constable has said.

Iain Livingstone told the Scottish Police Authority the November conference, COP26, will be one of the largest events ever staged in the UK.

He said a considerable number of officers would be coming to Scotland from south of the border.

Their accommodation costs alone would be "tens of millions of pounds".

The chief constable said deposits on accommodation were estimated at £2m, which needed to be paid by next month.

Acting chairman of the authority, David Crichton, said there was a need to recover the costs fully from the UK government.

Members were also told Police Scotland's plans to reduce officer numbers by 400 this year had been put on hold.

Mr Livingstone said major events such as the European Football championships and continuing uncertainty about the Brexit settlement were adding to pressure on the force even before policing of COP26 was taken into account.

Image caption Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said a considerable number of officers would be coming to Scotland from south of the border

Up to 90,000 people - delegates, observers, heads of state and media - are expected to attend COP26, over 12 days from 9-20 November.

A Scottish Police Authority report says it will be the largest mobilisation of police officers in the UK.

Scottish ministers say they expect the UK government to cover the "core costs", including emergency services funding.

But they previously said there had been a "lack of clarity" from Westminster over the issue.

The UK government has said discussions with the Scottish government on the conference costs are "currently ongoing".

The authority is meeting monthly with Scottish and UK government officials to plan security and minimise disruption for residents of Glasgow.

Police said the safety and wellbeing of conference attendees, the wider public and any protesters would be their "paramount" concern.

The COP26 will be the largest summit the UK has held, with up to 200 world leaders expected for the final weekend of talks.

It will be held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) but other venues across the city will also host functions and meetings for heads of state and other dignitaries.

The SEC will be handed over to the UN for the duration of the conference.

Known as the "blue zone", it will become international territory, subject to international law.