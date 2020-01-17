Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 11 - 18 January

  • 17 January 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Snow landscape Image copyright Liz Henry
Image caption Liz Henry captured this photo of the Queen's View on her way back from a weekend in Kinlochrannoch and said the recently-fallen snow was a lovely surprise.
A massive wave hitting a lighthouse Image copyright David Livingstone
Image caption David Livingstone captured the moment a gust brought on by Storm Brendan whipped up the sea and hit Port Ellen lighthouse on Islay.
Loch Maree with Ben Slioch Image copyright Paul Clayton
Image caption Paul Clayton was on a fishing trip when he snapped this shot of Loch Maree with Ben Slioch in the background.
A boxer dog looking west in the distance Image copyright Andreas Christenson
Image caption Kyle from Sutherland is pictured as he looks west to Culrain. He was snapped by Andreas Christenson on holiday in Bonar Bridge.
Loch Kinord Image copyright Lewis Gatt
Image caption Lewis Gatt was on a walk around Loch Kinord, during a visit to the Burn O' Vat beside Ballater, when he captured this photo.
A stag looking through the car window Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption Apparently this cheeky stag was looking for carrots when he stuck his head through Mangela Coia's car window in Glencoe.
The Clava Cairns, a Bronze Age cemetery near Inverness Image copyright Ashley Ross
Image caption Ashley Ross was visiting Scotland from New Zealand with wife Helen and niece Emily, and took this gorgeous image of the Clava Cairns - a Bronze Age cemetery near Inverness.
A dog jumping over a big puddle Image copyright Barry Manson
Image caption Barry Manson said not everyone wants to play in the water after the heavy rain. He took this shot of Ice trying to jump over the water during a walk. We wonder if he fell in or not!
The Burning of the Clavie in Burghead, Moray Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption Gordon Bain from Inverness sent in this dramatic image of the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead, Moray.
A tree submerged in Loch Lomon Image copyright Hazel Corry
Image caption Hazel Corry took this image in Loch Lomond at Milarrochy Bay of the blue sky breaking through following a heavy rain shower.
Meall nan Tarmachan Image copyright Mohsin Iqbal
Image caption Mohsin Iqbal from Glasgow sent in this picture of a snowy scene on the munro Meall nan Tarmachan, near Ben Lawers.
A pony at Boness Forshore looking up the Forth Image copyright Malcolm Sneddon
Image caption Malcolm Sneddon took his pony, called Rosie, out for some exercise and pictured her at Bo'ness Forshore looking up the Forth.
Loch Earn at sunset Image copyright Ethan Clark
Image caption Ethan Clark, who is 13 years old and from St Fillans, took this photo of Loch Earn in between the winter showers at sunset.
View from the top of Stob Binnien Image copyright Ross Munro
Image caption "After a long very cold walk up to the top of Stob Binnien, I finally managed to get a moment to sit and take a picture of the route I had come". "What a sight to behold it was", said Ross Munro.
Greenbank Gardens Image copyright Mike Leyton
Image caption Mike Layton captured this black and white image of Greenbank Gardens in Glasgow.
View Farlietter Crag of the Uath Lochans near Kingussie Image copyright Scott Beveridge
Image caption Scott Beveridge snapped this scenic view from Farlietter Crag of the Uath Lochans, near Kingussie.
Red sky over Glasgow City Chambers Image copyright Barbara Wiles
Image caption Barbara Wiles captured the morning red sky over Glasgow City Chambers this week.
Woman, boy and dog walk into sunset on beach Image copyright Laura Brown
Image caption Laura Brown took this image of her son, wife and their little dog at Irvine Beach on Monday last week.
A bike on an icy track Image copyright Freck Fraser
Image caption Multi-tasking Freck Fraser took this picture while riding on an icy track on the western edge of the Monadhliath Mountains.
A silhouette of a golfer against a tree Image copyright Adam Scott
Image caption "A golfer contemplates his next shot whilst the sun breaks through a slit in the clouds", said Adam Scott about his recent visit to Pitreavie Golf Course in Fife.
Building reflections in water Image copyright Mark Donnelly
Image caption Mark Donnelly was in Oban when he captured the building reflections in the water.
Rannoch Moor Image copyright Helen Baird
Image caption Helen Baird from Greenock sent in this picture of Rannoch Moor looking frosty.
Whisky barrels Image copyright Helen Perry
Image caption Helen Perry was catching the Northlink ferry to Shetland after a short break in the Cairngorms and spotted these whisky barrels stacked up ready to be sent for filling in Speyside.
Monifieth beach Image copyright Frances Menter
Image caption Frances Menter sent in this picture of patterns in the sand and lovely light at Monifieth beach.

