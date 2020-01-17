Your pictures of Scotland: 11 - 18 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Image copyright
Liz Henry
Image caption
Liz Henry captured this photo of the Queen's View on her way back from a weekend in Kinlochrannoch and said the recently-fallen snow was a lovely surprise.
Image copyright
David Livingstone
Image caption
David Livingstone captured the moment a gust brought on by Storm Brendan whipped up the sea and hit Port Ellen lighthouse on Islay.
Image copyright
Paul Clayton
Image caption
Paul Clayton was on a fishing trip when he snapped this shot of Loch Maree with Ben Slioch in the background.
Image copyright
Andreas Christenson
Image caption
Kyle from Sutherland is pictured as he looks west to Culrain. He was snapped by Andreas Christenson on holiday in Bonar Bridge.
Image copyright
Lewis Gatt
Image caption
Lewis Gatt was on a walk around Loch Kinord, during a visit to the Burn O' Vat beside Ballater, when he captured this photo.
Image copyright
Mangela Coia
Image caption
Apparently this cheeky stag was looking for carrots when he stuck his head through Mangela Coia's car window in Glencoe.
Image copyright
Ashley Ross
Image caption
Ashley Ross was visiting Scotland from New Zealand with wife Helen and niece Emily, and took this gorgeous image of the Clava Cairns - a Bronze Age cemetery near Inverness.
Image copyright
Barry Manson
Image caption
Barry Manson said not everyone wants to play in the water after the heavy rain. He took this shot of Ice trying to jump over the water during a walk. We wonder if he fell in or not!
Image copyright
Gordon Bain
Image caption
Gordon Bain from Inverness sent in this dramatic image of the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead, Moray.
Image copyright
Hazel Corry
Image caption
Hazel Corry took this image in Loch Lomond at Milarrochy Bay of the blue sky breaking through following a heavy rain shower.
Image copyright
Mohsin Iqbal
Image caption
Mohsin Iqbal from Glasgow sent in this picture of a snowy scene on the munro Meall nan Tarmachan, near Ben Lawers.
Image copyright
Malcolm Sneddon
Image caption
Malcolm Sneddon took his pony, called Rosie, out for some exercise and pictured her at Bo'ness Forshore looking up the Forth.
Image copyright
Ethan Clark
Image caption
Ethan Clark, who is 13 years old and from St Fillans, took this photo of Loch Earn in between the winter showers at sunset.
Image copyright
Ross Munro
Image caption
"After a long very cold walk up to the top of Stob Binnien, I finally managed to get a moment to sit and take a picture of the route I had come". "What a sight to behold it was", said Ross Munro.
Image copyright
Mike Leyton
Image caption
Mike Layton captured this black and white image of Greenbank Gardens in Glasgow.
Image copyright
Scott Beveridge
Image caption
Scott Beveridge snapped this scenic view from Farlietter Crag of the Uath Lochans, near Kingussie.
Image copyright
Barbara Wiles
Image caption
Barbara Wiles captured the morning red sky over Glasgow City Chambers this week.
Image copyright
Laura Brown
Image caption
Laura Brown took this image of her son, wife and their little dog at Irvine Beach on Monday last week.
Image copyright
Freck Fraser
Image caption
Multi-tasking Freck Fraser took this picture while riding on an icy track on the western edge of the Monadhliath Mountains.
Image copyright
Adam Scott
Image caption
"A golfer contemplates his next shot whilst the sun breaks through a slit in the clouds", said Adam Scott about his recent visit to Pitreavie Golf Course in Fife.
Image copyright
Mark Donnelly
Image caption
Mark Donnelly was in Oban when he captured the building reflections in the water.
Image copyright
Helen Baird
Image caption
Helen Baird from Greenock sent in this picture of Rannoch Moor looking frosty.
Image copyright
Helen Perry
Image caption
Helen Perry was catching the Northlink ferry to Shetland after a short break in the Cairngorms and spotted these whisky barrels stacked up ready to be sent for filling in Speyside.
Image copyright
Frances Menter
Image caption
Frances Menter sent in this picture of patterns in the sand and lovely light at Monifieth beach.
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.