Scotland

Scotland's papers: Carlaw's leadership vow and education inquiry

  • 16 January 2020
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption Jackson Carlaw's campaign to become the next leader of the Scottish Conservatives appears on a number of front pages following his promise to cut taxes for middle earners. The paper quotes the MSP saying his party's ambition was to "remove Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP from power".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also splashes Mr Carlaw's tax cut promise, which would affect around 860,000 people in Scotland earning between £26,000 and £45,000. The paper describes the move as a "major policy shift".
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The interim leader also plans to restore 2000 teachers to Scotland's classrooms, reports The Scotsman. On the tax issue, the paper quotes Mr Carlaw calling for a "rebalancing of taxation" which will benefit earners who are not the "affluent elite".
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption The increasing popularity of electric cars could lead to mass power cuts, warns a report quoted by the i.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports that MSPs have ordered an inquiry into school performance following a decline in exam results. Classrooms across the country are either overcrowded or operating below 50% capacity, the paper reports.
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland leads with a UK-wide survey which suggests that people under 30 are turning away from traditional fry ups - the research found that 27% of the 2,000 participants aged 18 to 30 said black pudding was the most unappealing thing about the breakfast dish.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption A police dog handler is accused of driving while under the influence of drugs which were seized from a suspect in Aberdeen, The Press and Journal reports.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports that a private members' bill has been tabled in the House of Lords which could decide the result of any future referendums. The paper says that while the Referendums Criteria bill is unlikely to become law, it shows "how some Tories are thinking."
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The parents of a child who died after contracting an infection at a troubled hospital in Glasgow have called for a fatal accident inquiry, according to the Daily Record. Milly Main became infected in 2017 while recovering from leukaemia at the Royal Hospital for Children.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, has rebuked the claim that he did not help her financially. It emerged on Wednesday that Mr Markle would testify against Meghan if asked to in the court case which she brought against a UK newspaper.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with a centre for the elderly which has dropped Golden Globe winner Brian Cox as a patron after hearing the star smokes cannabis. The chairwoman of the Mid-Lin centre told the paper that she could not support Mr Cox's views as Dundee is "drug-ridden".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with a warning from public finance watchdogs who say that billions of pounds are being poured into Scotland's cities and regions "without clear goals or checks" to ensure value for money.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption NHS Lothian's director of public health has said that young children and people with health issues should be vaccinated against flu amid fears a new strain of the virus could be on its way.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption And Ant McPartlin will give his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31m - half his £50m fortune - reports The Scottish Sun, a pay-out it says is "one of the biggest celebrity divorce settlements in British history".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites