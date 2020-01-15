Scotland

Scotland's papers: Boris Johnson 'slams door' on indyref2 vote

Image caption The Press and Journal reports that the UK government has formally rejected a call from Scotland's first minister for a second independence referendum. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the door on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's request for a referendum.
Image caption Ms Sturgeon wants to hold another vote on independence, and made a formal request last month for the UK government to transfer powers to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh that would ensure any referendum is legal. But Mr Johnson "vetoed" this request, the i reports.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says Mr Johnson told Ms Sturgeon she should keep a previous pledge that the 2014 referendum would be a "once in a lifetime" vote.
Image caption The National front page features an "open letter to half of Scotland" - it calls for those who do not support Scottish independence to "come together" and back another vote.
Image caption The Courier reports that BBC Radio One's Big Weekend music festival is expected to be held in Dundee later this year. Talks are at an "advanced stage" and the paper expects the announcement to be made this month.
Image caption According to The Herald, a report has found that a shortage of beds has forced young people at risk of suicide to be placed in inappropriate housing.
Image caption Sir Andy Murray has poked fun at his mum Judy over an Instagram post. Ms Murray tried to post a picture of mandarins arranged to read 'hello', but she accidentally cropped the picture - with the message being lost. "You’ve done it again", her son wrote in response to the post, before joking about the error.
Image caption The Duchess of Sussex is seen for the first time since the "'Megexit' crisis exploded" says The Scottish Sun, which features pictures of Meghan leaving her Canadian retreat on Vancouver Island on a seaplane.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's splash says the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, is prepared to testify against her in court over claims the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published one of her private letters to him.
Image caption "Markle vs Markle" is the Daily Mail's take on reports Thomas Markle will be the "star witness" against Meghan's legal claim against its sister paper.
Image caption The Daily Record reports that the SSPCA pet charity is urging Scots not to attend a training seminar for dogs. American Jeff Gellman is coming to Scotland and charging £750 attendance, but has been criticised for smacking dogs on the head.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports that extra doctors and nurses have been drafted in to tackle long waits amid a "winter crisis" in NHS Lothian.
Image caption The UK government has agreed a rescue plan for the regional airline Flybe. The Scotsman reports that the airline is to get a "tax holiday" to secure its future. It has a significant tax debt that is thought to top £100m.
Image caption Hundreds of Scottish classrooms are half-empty as parents try to get their children placed in the best schools, The Times reports. It claims one in seven of the country's schools are operating at below 50% capacity.

