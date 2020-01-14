Image copyright Scot Rail Twitter Image caption The cow was spotted on CCTV holding up a train

A Highland cow caused rush-hour delays to trains around Glasgow after escaping from a country park.

ScotRail initially tweeted about "reports of a couple of Highland Cows on the railway line at Busby", in East Renfrewshire at 08:48 on Tuesday.

At least one of the animals was spotted on the tracks at Pollokshaws West, near Pollok Country Park.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said the cow had been "retrieved safely" by staff just before 10:00.

In a series of tweets, rail operator ScotRail described how the reports were affecting services.

One tweet read: "We've had reports of a couple of Highland Cows on the railway line at Busby. We think they're on the run from Pollok Park... We'll get them moooooved as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.

Another said: "NetworkRailScot track staff on their way to attempt to encourage these coos to mooove back to the park.

"It's not safe to attempt to pass the area at the moment. In this picture, you can see trains on both tracks are being held. We really appreciate your patience if you're on board either train or at a station waiting."

ScotRail said the incident had affected services into Glasgow Central High Level.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said the cow had been returned safe and well to the park.

She added the council was in contact with ScotRail to determine where the creature "breached the fence" and was also checking if it was more than one animal, with reports of a cow's appearance in Busby.