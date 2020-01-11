Scotland

Scotland's papers: Independence march and a royal fallout

  • 11 January 2020
Image caption The National is promoting a pro-independence rally in Glasgow organised by All Under One Banner. It also reports on what it believes is Prime Minister Johnson's "contempt for Scotland".
Image caption Like many of the other papers, the Sun is concentrating on the Royal Family and how it copes with Harry and Meghan, saying there have been "crisis talks" over their future role.
Image caption The Times resorts to quoting unnamed "palace aides" denying that the duke and duchess have been "driven out" of the Royal Family.
Image caption The Daily Express asserts that the Queen is ready to "cut a generous deal with her grandson Harry".
Image caption There is fury with Harry and Megan, according to the Mail, which claims to have carried our a survey of public opinion.
Image caption Away from the royal rows, a jewellery thief who fled to Brazil after a raid on the Gleneagles Hotel is the lead for the Record, which says he has been jailed for 11 years.
Image caption The i newspaper reports on how tensions over Iran could be good for the arms industry which, it believes, could get a £14bn boost.
Image caption Linda Robson has told the Loose Women programme about her "OCD hell", says the Star, which include having to bathe four times a day.
Image caption The Scotsman gives front page space to Edinburgh's new plans to restrict public transport and to an apparent political breakthrough in Northern Ireland.
Image caption Record compensation payouts by Police Scotland make the lead for the Herald.
Image caption The actions of police officers are also the focus for the Angus and Dundee edition of the Courier. It says a mother has been left "broken" after the police were cleared of blame for her son's death in a cell.

