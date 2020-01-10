Your pictures of Scotland: 3 January - 10 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright David Rawlings Image caption David Rawlings captured some sunshine over Goatfell and the Three Beinns after days of wind and rain on Arran.

Image copyright Jacki Gordon Image caption Jack Gordon met this beautiful windswept dog at West Port Beach on the Kintyre peninsula. He reckoned the owner had a fair bit of grooming ahead of him.

Image copyright Dawn Houston Image caption Dawn Houston noticed the "beautiful shadows and a promise of a splash of sunlight" during a misty morning walk across Invergordon Golf Course.

Image copyright Marlyn McInnes Image caption Marlyn McInnes spotted this red squirrel enjoying a nibble at Kinnordy Estate, Kirriemuir on Friday.

Image copyright Chris Kelly Image caption Chris Kelly took this image of three people saying goodbye to one another outside a pub near Glasgow central station before running to catch his train.

Image copyright Steve Reddick Image caption Steve Reddick said he was lucky enough to see this beautiful sunrise on the Dava Moors near Carrbridge recently while out wildlife watching.

Image copyright Mark Reynolds Image caption Mark Reynolds snapped the sunset splitting the trees in Caol Bay in Fort William.

Image copyright David Mercer Image caption David Mercer captured these otters sharing some food in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.

Image copyright Margaret Ponsonby Image caption Margaret Ponsonby took this picture of the low tide and late afternoon sun on St Cyrus beach, South Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Azad Abdool Wahed Image caption Azad Abdool Wahed took this picture of an ancient Cadzow oak tree at Chatelherault County Park while exploring.

Image copyright Alison Gelling Image caption Alison Gelling said she took this stunning picture from her garden in Moray.

Image copyright Sonia Mackenzie Image caption Sonia Mackenzie sent in this snap from during a winter walk from Tillymorgan Hill to Benachie, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Gordon Bain Image caption Gordon Bain captured this photograph of a sunrise at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle.

Image copyright Dave Stewart Image caption Dave Stewart took this photograph of a bridge across the M8 to Finnieston in Glasgow. He said: "The city end has lots of lovely curves and lines".

Image copyright David Gray Image caption David Gray took this image from the highest point on Isle of Raasay at the summit of Dun Caan, looking over Loch ma Mna towards Skye.

Image copyright Radostin Simitev Image caption Radostin Simitev took this photo of a cloud inversion over Loch Lomond at Sallochy Bay.

Image copyright Ronald da Best Image caption Ronald de Best from the Netherlands was visiting Scotland with his mother and took this picture at the north east end of Loch Tulla.

Image copyright Thomas Reilly Image caption Thomas Reilly visited Aberfeldy for the weekend with his wife and snapped this scenic shot.

Image copyright Michael Hainey Image caption Michael Hainey took this photo while visiting the new statue in Dunbar built in honour of conservationist John Muir.

Image copyright Johanna Gericke Image caption Johanna Gericke said: "Our Christmas tree disposal team hard at work at Ballimore Farm Estate, Kilchrenan, Argyll."

Image copyright Jan Scott Image caption Jan Scott took this lovely shot at Craigtoun Country Park near St Andrews.

Image copyright Angela Steed Image caption Angela Steed snapped this "moment of absolute stillness" from Bell's Bridge in Glasgow.

Image copyright Kirsty Mitchell Image caption Kirsty Mitchell was on a family walk and took this picture at Glen Rosa on the Isle of Arran.

Image copyright Duncan Macpherson Image caption Duncan Macpherson visited Culloden battlefield and said: "The line of flags are on the left and the memorial cairn is on the right, silhouetted against a spectacular sunrise and sky above Inverness, to welcome in the new year and new decade".

Image copyright Sorley Johnston Image caption Sorley Johnston captured this moment when the sun was casting the shadows of trees onto the ruins of Knock Castle, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Mark Dutton Image caption Mark Dutton took this beautiful unfiltered image of the amazing sky at Loch Tay from Kenmore.

Image copyright Cathie Johnston Image caption Cathie Johnston captured this image in Broughty Ferry, looking across to Tayport as she showed off the beauty of Scotland to her family from Doncaster this week.

