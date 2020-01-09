Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Xiaodan Wang and Zixian Long were arrested smuggling drugs into different airports

A mother and daughter have been jailed after they were caught smuggling drugs into two different Scottish airports within 24 hours of each other.

Xiaodan Wang, 51, from Glasgow, tried to smuggle 10kg cannabis through Edinburgh Airport on 30 December 2017.

Her daughter, Zixian Long, was arrested with a similar amount of the drug at Glasgow Airport the following day.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Long was jailed for two years after a trial at Paisley Sheriff Court.

Wang pled guilty to importing class B drugs in November 2019 and was sentenced to 32 months during a hearing on Thursday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, the agency said.

Long was jailed on Wednesday.

Investigators estimated that the street value of each seizure could have been up to £100,000.

The NCA said the pair, who lived together in Glasgow, had stayed at the same hotel in Barcelona before travelling to Scotland.

Wang claimed she did not know the drugs were in the bag she was carrying on the flight from Spain.

In the months before the pair were arrested, Wang had made three other trips to Spain, always returning to Glasgow or Prestwick, according to the NCA.

The agency's John McGowan said Long and Wang were an "important part" of the chain that organised criminals relied on to bring drugs into the UK.

"The profits they make from cannabis can be re-invested, sometimes into other forms of organised crime," he said.

"This is why we are determined to do all we can, with partners such as Border Force, to stop them in their tracks and disrupt their supply routes."