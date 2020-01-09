Scotland

Scotland's papers: Harry and Meghan drop 'royal bombshell'

  • 9 January 2020
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing they will step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent. The paper uses the headline "Megxit" and claims the announcement left Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, "incandescent with rage".
Image caption "Queen's fury as Harry and Meghan say: We quit," is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail in its "royal bombshell special issue".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says the Queen was left "dismayed" by the "shock announcement".
Image caption The Scotsman reports that the palace was caught "off guard" by the announcement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The paper also features a story about a new council licensing scheme to control Airbnb-style short-term lets.
Image caption The Times says the Queen was understood to be very disappointed that the couple rushed to put out the "personal message". The paper says it is the second blow to the Royal Family in as many months after the Duke of York stepped down from his public role after a "disastrous" BBC Newsnight interview over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Image caption "Prince quits," says the i newspaper. It says the monarchy is facing the most "turbulent time" since the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII.
Image caption The Daily Record features a distressing picture of a care home patient who was found face down in the street. The paper reports that the 79-year-old, who has dementia, walked a mile before she was discovered bruised and bleeding.
Image caption The Herald leads with a picture of the plane crash in Iran which claimed 176 lives, including three Britons. The paper also reports that customers face "soaring bills" to pay for the superfast broadband revolution.
Image caption The National leads with a call from Labour leadership hopeful Clive Lewis for the party not to block a second Scottish independence referendum.
Image caption The Angus & Dundee edition of The Courier leads with the conviction of a personal trainer for a campaign of domestic abuse against four ex-partners. Michael McCash, 28, threatened, punched, spat on and choked the women, some of whom were still in their teens.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with "tough new powers" to crack down on short-term lets in the capital. The paper also features a family tribute to a grandfather who was hit by a car and reveals he may have been blown onto the road by a gust of wind.
Image caption Departing from the rest of the front pages, the Daily Star leads on a "crustie crusade". It reports that swapping meat for "pond scum" could help protect the environment, according to scientists.

