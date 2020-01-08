Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Traffic Scotland said two lorries had overturned on the road

Two drivers have been reported to the procurator fiscal after their lorries overturned on the A1, despite the road being closed to high-sided vehicles due to severe winds.

The road was shut to all traffic between Haddington and Thistly Cross on Tuesday.

It was also was closed to high-sided vehicles along its whole route between Edinburgh and the English border.

Police Scotland said some drivers had been ignoring the warnings.

A force spokesman said a 47-year-old man was reported after the lorry he was driving overturned on the A1 southbound at the Bellhaven junction shortly after 12:00.

Police also reported a 36-year-old man after a lorry overturned on the A1 at the Thorntonloch Beach junction at about 12:20.

At the time of the incidents a Met Office yellow "be aware" warning was in place for strong south westerly winds.

The high winds led to difficult driving conditions across Scotland on Tuesday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trampoline! Drivers surprised after high winds hit Scotland

In Culloden, near Inverness, drivers saw a trampoline blown across the road

A Met Office yellow warning of persistent rain has been issued for western, central and southern Scotland for the period from 20:00 on Friday to 12:00 on Saturday.

