Image caption Eva Green stars as an astronaut torn between professional ambition and the demands of motherhood

New films written and directed by women will open and close the Glasgow Film Festival, which begins next month, it has been announced.

Proxima, directed by Alice Winocour and starring Eva Green, will be the festival's opening gala on 26 February.

It will close on 8 March with How To Build A Girl, written by Caitlin Moran and directed by Coky Giedroyc.

It is the first time in its 16-year history that it will open and close with major features directed by women.

Image caption Eva Green and Matt Dillon star in Proxima

The full programme will be announced on 29 January.

Opening film Proxima is the story of a woman torn between professional ambition and the demands of motherhood.

Green plays astronaut Sarah Loreau who is the only mother in a diverse international crew undertaking the gruelling mental and physical training required for a one-year mission aboard the International Space Station.

The festival closes with the UK premiere of How to Build a Girl, the big screen version of Caitlin Moran's semi-autobiographical bestseller.

Image caption Beanie Feldstein stars in How to Build A Girl

Beanie Feldstein plays a 16-year-old extrovert from the outskirts of Wolverhampton with raging hormones, an unstoppable imagination and gigantic dreams.

Coky Giedroyc directs a cast that includes Paddy Considine, Alfie Allen, Chris O'Dowd and Emma Thompson as well as cameos from numerous stars including her younger sister Mel Giedroyc.

Allison Gardner, co-director of the Glasgow Film Festival, said Moran's film is a hilarious and moving tale of a teenager making her way in the world.

"Along the way she takes life lessons from her heroes, Sigmund Freud, Sylvia Plath, Julie Andrews and David Bowie, to try to navigate the unfairness of the world. I loved every minute of it," she said.

The 16th annual Glasgow Film Festival will run from 26 February to 8 March.