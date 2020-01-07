Image copyright Quarriers Image caption Children living at Quarriers homes were among those abused

Children in homes run by Quarriers, Aberlour Child Care Trust, and Barnardo's suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has concluded.

Lady Smith, who is chairing the inquiry, said children who were at the institutions between 1921 and 1991 lived in "harsh, rigid regimes".

She also said "scant regard was paid to their dignity".

Quarriers, Aberlour and Barnardo's have apologised for the abuse suffered.

In her findings, Lady Smith said: "Many children did not find the warmth, care, and compassionate comfort they needed.

"The previous lives of the children who came into the care of the QAB (Quarriers, Aberlour and Barnardo's) providers had all been blighted in some way, whether by being abused in the family home, the death of one or more parent, parental illness, families who could not cope with caring for them, abandonment, or by other similar circumstances.

"The QAB providers could have made a real and positive difference to every child, but that did not happen. For many, further damage was inflicted upon them."

The inquiry heard evidence from 110 witnesses during the latest phase of the inquiry, which lasted 43 days from October 2018 to February 2019.

It considered evidence about the nature and extent of abuse of children in care at institutions run by the QAB providers at locations across Scotland.

The inquiry also examined any systems, policies and procedures in place and how they were applied.

Lady Smith added: "The QAB providers now recognise and accept that there was widespread abuse of children in their establishments. They have all apologised for it.

"A particularly frank and clear apology was offered on behalf of Quarriers by their current chief executive. Counsel for Barnardo's and for Aberlour indicated that those providers, having heard evidence in this case study, also tendered their apologies."

Lady Smith will take these findings into account when she analyses all the evidence gathered by the inquiry, which is now in its fifth phase, and decides on her final recommendations.

Those who continue to come forward to the inquiry with evidence about the care provided by QAB will still be considered.