Scotland

The papers: Ski tragedy and Scots triumph at Golden Globes

  • 7 January 2020
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the death of a 25-year-old doctor in the French Alps. The paper reports William Reid was on a family holiday when he took a wrong turn and fell over a cliff.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption Scots actor Brian Cox and screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns features on the front of The Scotsman after their success at the Golden Globe awards. The paper also features a striking picture of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani's funeral and a report about the first rise in smoking for seven years.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption "Joke of York: Ricky has a pop at Andy," is the headline for the Scottish Sun. It says "scathing" host of the Golden Globe awards Ricky Gervais "savagely mocked" Prince Andrew in a "blistering monologue" at the LA ceremony.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports the prime minister has prepared a "massive spending spree that will herald a 'decade of renewal'". Chancellor Sajid Javid will use the first budget after the UK leaves the EU to inject £100bn into infrastructure projects, it says. The paper also features a picture of the Scottish doctor who died in a "horror 30ft plunge" in the French Alps.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the jailing of serial sexual predator Reynhard Sinaga, who was found guilty of 136 rapes, and asks "How many more did he rape?" The paper also reports Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review into whether tougher controls are needed for the date rape Class C drug GHB, which Sinaga gave to his victims.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with calls to revamp lifeline services in a bid to end the "ferry chaos" experienced by islanders. The paper also features an image of a protester in Glasgow condemning the US assassination of general Soleimani.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The son of Rangers legend Ally McCoist has paid compensation to a man he injured in a hit-and-run, according to The Daily Record. The paper reports Argyll McCoist's victim, who was left with a "life-changing brain injury", had been seeking £500,000 in damages.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports the Ministry of Defence has stepped up contingency plans to evacuate military personnel and civilians from Iraq by dispatching a team of about 20 senior planners and liaison officers to the embassy in Baghdad over the weekend.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the US is moving troops out of Baghdad at the request of the Iraqi government, in what the paper says is being seen as a conciliatory step. Writing in the paper, former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says the killing of Soleimani has opened the "biggest ever cracks" in the Western alliance.
Image copyright The i
Image caption "UK caught between Trump and Europe," is the headline in the i newspaper. It reports Britain, France and Germany joined forces to "plead for calm" after general Qasem Soleimani's death, while Downing Street affirmed its opposition to US missile strikes on Iran's cultural treasures.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with an SNP dossier on Scottish Conservative leadership candidate Jackson Carlaw. The paper also reports First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has received "zero response" to her post-election letter calling for a fresh referendum on Scottish independence. Downing Street told the paper it will respond in "due course".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Angus & Dundee edition of The Courier leads with the arrest of seven people after Extinction Rebellion protestors targeted an oil rig in Dundee. It also features a picture of Brian Cox with his Golden Globe.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports the future of a care home in Moray is in the balance after a "damning report" by inspectors.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption "Light van man," puns the Daily Star, as it reports white van men are reversing stereotypes by ditching fast food, alcohol and cigarettes to boost their fitness.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites