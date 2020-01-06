Scotland

Scotland's papers: Killing of Iranian general 'justified'

  • 6 January 2020
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald focuses on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first comments since the US assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Mr Johnson says the general had played a leading role in the deaths of thousands of civilians and insists he "will not lament his death."
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun's headline is "No tears for a terrorist" as it reports Mr Johnson's statement on the crisis over general Soleimani's killing. The paper notes that Mr Johnson has also called for "de-escalation from all sides".
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman features a picture of mourners at the funeral of general Soleimani and reports they chanted "Death to America". The paper also features a story about new Edinburgh University research which has found it is possible to cull grey squirrel numbers by editing their DNA so females are born infertile.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The prime minister is walking a tightrope over the Iran crisis, the Daily Mail says. The paper notes Mr Johnson "finally" broke his silence after his 12-day Caribbean holiday to back President Trump while also urging calm.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports comments from a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's international force who says British soldiers could become "collateral damage" in attacks against the US.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express also reports Mr Johnson's statement and says the PM has spoken to Mr Trump as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The paper also features a picture of singer Adele on its front page.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with Mr Johnson's warning against Iranian reprisals, saying they "will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no-one's interest".
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption "Do not dare to strike at us," is the Daily Telegraph's front page headline on the Iran crisis. The paper says the prime minister's first intervention since the US strike saw him seek to mediate between the US and a "more cautious Europe".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record features a harrowing picture of a woman who was tortured and raped for two days. The paper reports she now fears for her family's safety as her attacker is being considered for release.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with what it describes as "the shocking disconnect" between the House of Lords and Scotland.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Perth & Perthshire edition of The Courier leads with a report that a Women's Aid charity has been forced to lay off staff due to funding cuts.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports an ambitious proposal to establish a medical school in Inverness will be at the heart of Conservative plans to end the NHS recruitment crisis in the Highlands.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports motorists face a "bleak future" in the capital after a survey revealed people are increasingly opting for public transport.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The first British cosmonaut Helen Sharman has said she believes aliens do exist, according to the Daily Star. It says Ms Sharman has claimed extra terrestrials "could be living among us here on Earth".

