Number seeking advice over revenge porn doubles

The number of people seeking help about so-called revenge porn has doubled in less than a year, a charity has said.

Citizens Advice Scotland said traffic to its online advice pages jumped from 13,000 views in the first half of 2019 to 30,000 by December.

Sharing intimate content without consent became illegal under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act in 2017.

People convicted under the Act face up to five years behind bars.

According to Citizens Advice Scotland (CAB), visits to its online site - detailing what to do if intimate images are shared without consent - rose from 13,000 between December 2018-May 2019, to 30,000 in the subsequent six months.

The charity's communities spokeswoman Gillian Fyfe said there had been a "spike" in traffic to the site.

She added: "The relevant law here is still fairly new so it's important that people know and understand that sharing intimate images is a crime in Scotland.

"No matter why an image or video was taken or sent, most people don't expect or want them being shared more widely.

"The experience can be incredibly distressing, and many won't want to speak out, but people should know that if they have been a victim of this crime they have rights, and can report it to the police."

What should you do if you're a victim of revenge porn?

Keep evidence - you should make a record of what has been posted online. Even if legal matters are not your first thought, it could be important later.

Report the photos or videos to the website (if you can).

Tell friends and family - if you can prepare people closest to you for what has happened, they are more likely to respond sensitively.

