Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 27 December - 3 January

  • 3 January 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 December and 3 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

River Lossie Estuary Image copyright Alan Butterfield
Image caption This was Alan Butterfield from Lossiemouth's first shot of the new decade. Taken 90 minutes before sunrise on 1 January, the image shows first light over the River Lossie Estuary, East Beach and Spey Bay.
Mermaid of the North Image copyright Chris Hart
Image caption Chris Hart from Inverness took this mystical shot of the Mermaid of the North in Balintore, basking in the winter sunshine.
Coloured pebbles on Findhorn beach Image copyright Danny McCafferty
Image caption Danny McCafferty caught the beautiful colours of the pebbles on Findhorn beach as the tide was in.
Mull of Kintyre Image copyright Carly Service
Image caption The mist is certainly rolling in from the sea in this shot of Mull of Kintyre looking over to Ireland taken by Carly Service last week.
red squirrel Image copyright Andrew Heaney
Image caption One red squirrel or two? Andrew Heaney caught this mirror-like reflection in the Galloway woods as the little fella grabbed a drink.
Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond Image copyright Alexander Millar
Image caption Alexander Millar from Kilsyth took this shot of Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond on a chilly Hogmanay. He said: "The mist hovered above the loch but had brilliant sunshine on the surrounding hills."
St Fillan's Cave Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Alex Grant from Edinburgh chose a beautiful day to take photos of St Fillan’s Cave, Pittenweem.
Lossiemouth Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption A blazing sunrise over Lossiemouth’s iconic east beach brig, captured here by Tom McPherson from Hopeman.
Bass Rock Image copyright David Majsterek
Image caption David Majsterek from Blackburn in Aberdeenshire took this snap of the sun shining bright on the Bass Rock while out a walk at Seacliff Beach in East Lothian.
Comrie Image copyright Joyce Grieves
Image caption Joyce Grieves captured the romance of a frosty New Year's Eve at Cultybraggen, Comrie in Perthshire. She said it was a golden hour where it was cold and the scenery was glorious.
Johnnie Walkers Image copyright Janina Dolny
Image caption Janina Dolny from Edinburgh spotted this chorus line of Johnnie Walkers on the Mound in Edinburgh. She says they were patiently waiting for Hogmanay. 
Chatelherault Image copyright Karolina Sperczynska
Image caption Lots of you got round to sending us your photos of Christmas morning. There was definitely a bit of magic in the air - caught by at Chatelherault Hamilton by Karolina Sperczynska from Glasgow.
Holy Isle Image copyright Isobel Macdonald
Image caption Isobel Macdonald got a stunning present early on Christmas Day when she captured the Holy Isle from Lamlash, Isle of Arran.
Ben A’an Image copyright Tan Munir
Image caption More Christmas morning mystery - Tan Munir from Nottingham took this shot of his friend Bob Dymond from the path on their way up Ben A’an. Bob tells us: "There was inversion, hence the mist, and the bright light at the top of the picture is the sun reflecting on Loch Achray."
Edinburgh l;ights Image copyright Pete Livingstone
Image caption Pete Livingstone from Denny took this shot of Edinburgh, all dressed up for Hogmanay.
Grangemouth Image copyright Peter Swan
Image caption Peter Swan from Dunfermline took this stunning shot from Culross, looking across to Grangemouth. He told us: "I quite liked the reflections cast by all the lights - photos of industry can be beautiful in their own way."
V&A Dundee. Image copyright Jules Goodlet-Rowley
Image caption There are still new images to discover of the V&A in Dundee. Jules Goodlet-Rowley remembered to look up and was rewarded with this fabulous design feature.
Cambuskenneth Abbey Image copyright Ronald Mitchell
Image caption Ronald Mitchell thought the shadow of a tree on Cambuskenneth Abbey, near Stirling, gave a "Game of Thrones" feeling to it.
Union Canal tunnel Image copyright Simon Law
Image caption Simon Law from Linlithgow took this when cycling back along the Union Canal from the Falkirk Wheel. It is the Falkirk tunnel that cuts through the hill from Glen Village to Falkirk High station. He said: "It reminded me of the tunnels leading to the vaults of Gringotts Bank in the Harry Potter films."
Mons Meg Image copyright Scott Simpson
Image caption Scott Simpson took aim from the cannon at Edinburgh Castle for a fantastic shot of the view over the city.
Glasgow Christmas Image copyright Vikram Sharma
Image caption We've had a lot of photos of Edinburgh's Christmas markets but Glasgow's was just as pretty, says Vikram Sharma.
Joppa beach wall Image copyright Sylvia Gillies
Image caption Good pals: Sylvia Gillies and her partner Douglas, and friends Peter and Jo, posed for this snap on the beach wall at Joppa, Edinburgh. They took it to cheer up a friend who had been poorly and enjoyed laying on the wall when he visited Joppa two years ago.
Ben Lomond Image copyright Jim Halfpenny
Image caption Jim Halfpenny caught the pink-tinged Hogmanay Haar between Dumbarton Castle and Ben Lomond.
Orkney sunrise Image copyright Susan Allan
Image caption Susan Allan encountered a dramatic start to 2020 in Orkney.
Glencoe stag Image copyright Robert Blaikie
Image caption Robert Blaikie from Port Glasgow made the trip to Glencoe last week

