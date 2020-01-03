Your pictures of Scotland: 27 December - 3 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 December and 3 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Image copyright
Alan Butterfield
Image caption
This was Alan Butterfield from Lossiemouth's first shot of the new decade. Taken 90 minutes before sunrise on 1 January, the image shows first light over the River Lossie Estuary, East Beach and Spey Bay.
Image copyright
Chris Hart
Image caption
Chris Hart from Inverness took this mystical shot of the Mermaid of the North in Balintore, basking in the winter sunshine.
Image copyright
Danny McCafferty
Image caption
Danny McCafferty caught the beautiful colours of the pebbles on Findhorn beach as the tide was in.
Image copyright
Carly Service
Image caption
The mist is certainly rolling in from the sea in this shot of Mull of Kintyre looking over to Ireland taken by Carly Service last week.
Image copyright
Andrew Heaney
Image caption
One red squirrel or two? Andrew Heaney caught this mirror-like reflection in the Galloway woods as the little fella grabbed a drink.
Image copyright
Alexander Millar
Image caption
Alexander Millar from Kilsyth took this shot of Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond on a chilly Hogmanay. He said: "The mist hovered above the loch but had brilliant sunshine on the surrounding hills."
Image copyright
Alex Grant
Image caption
Alex Grant from Edinburgh chose a beautiful day to take photos of St Fillan’s Cave, Pittenweem.
Image copyright
Tom McPherson
Image caption
A blazing sunrise over Lossiemouth’s iconic east beach brig, captured here by Tom McPherson from Hopeman.
Image copyright
David Majsterek
Image caption
David Majsterek from Blackburn in Aberdeenshire took this snap of the sun shining bright on the Bass Rock while out a walk at Seacliff Beach in East Lothian.
Image copyright
Joyce Grieves
Image caption
Joyce Grieves captured the romance of a frosty New Year's Eve at Cultybraggen, Comrie in Perthshire. She said it was a golden hour where it was cold and the scenery was glorious.
Image copyright
Janina Dolny
Image caption
Janina Dolny from Edinburgh spotted this chorus line of Johnnie Walkers on the Mound in Edinburgh. She says they were patiently waiting for Hogmanay.
Image copyright
Karolina Sperczynska
Image caption
Lots of you got round to sending us your photos of Christmas morning. There was definitely a bit of magic in the air - caught by at Chatelherault Hamilton by Karolina Sperczynska from Glasgow.
Image copyright
Isobel Macdonald
Image caption
Isobel Macdonald got a stunning present early on Christmas Day when she captured the Holy Isle from Lamlash, Isle of Arran.
Image copyright
Tan Munir
Image caption
More Christmas morning mystery - Tan Munir from Nottingham took this shot of his friend Bob Dymond from the path on their way up Ben A’an. Bob tells us: "There was inversion, hence the mist, and the bright light at the top of the picture is the sun reflecting on Loch Achray."
Image copyright
Pete Livingstone
Image caption
Pete Livingstone from Denny took this shot of Edinburgh, all dressed up for Hogmanay.
Image copyright
Peter Swan
Image caption
Peter Swan from Dunfermline took this stunning shot from Culross, looking across to Grangemouth. He told us: "I quite liked the reflections cast by all the lights - photos of industry can be beautiful in their own way."
Image copyright
Jules Goodlet-Rowley
Image caption
There are still new images to discover of the V&A in Dundee. Jules Goodlet-Rowley remembered to look up and was rewarded with this fabulous design feature.
Image copyright
Ronald Mitchell
Image caption
Ronald Mitchell thought the shadow of a tree on Cambuskenneth Abbey, near Stirling, gave a "Game of Thrones" feeling to it.
Image copyright
Simon Law
Image caption
Simon Law from Linlithgow took this when cycling back along the Union Canal from the Falkirk Wheel. It is the Falkirk tunnel that cuts through the hill from Glen Village to Falkirk High station. He said: "It reminded me of the tunnels leading to the vaults of Gringotts Bank in the Harry Potter films."
Image copyright
Scott Simpson
Image caption
Scott Simpson took aim from the cannon at Edinburgh Castle for a fantastic shot of the view over the city.
Image copyright
Vikram Sharma
Image caption
We've had a lot of photos of Edinburgh's Christmas markets but Glasgow's was just as pretty, says Vikram Sharma.
Image copyright
Sylvia Gillies
Image caption
Good pals: Sylvia Gillies and her partner Douglas, and friends Peter and Jo, posed for this snap on the beach wall at Joppa, Edinburgh. They took it to cheer up a friend who had been poorly and enjoyed laying on the wall when he visited Joppa two years ago.
Image copyright
Jim Halfpenny
Image caption
Jim Halfpenny caught the pink-tinged Hogmanay Haar between Dumbarton Castle and Ben Lomond.
Image copyright
Susan Allan
Image caption
Susan Allan encountered a dramatic start to 2020 in Orkney.
Image copyright
Robert Blaikie
Image caption
Robert Blaikie from Port Glasgow made the trip to Glencoe last week
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.