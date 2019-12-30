Scotland

Scotland's papers: Exams review and tributes to Alasdair Gray

  • 30 December 2019
Image caption The Times splashes with the story of a private analysis of the falling Higher exam pass rate ordered by education secretary John Swinney. The paper says Mr Swinney ordered the review at the same time as describing the drop in pupils achieving an A to C pass mark as "annual variations".
Image caption The death of renowned Scottish author and artist Alasdair Gray makes the front page of The National. The paper carries a raft of tributes to the 85-year-old and also includes his last interview.
Image caption The Herald also leads with the death of Mr Gray, known for novels such as Lanark (1981) and the award-winning Poor Things (1992), and includes a string of tributes from the Scottish literary world.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a story from Edinburgh City Council sources that the Labour and SNP administration is prepared to take a "fresh look" at introducing a vehicle congestion charge, 15 years after the last attempt was aborted.
Image caption Tens of thousands of workers have lost up to £10bn of savings, the Daily Mail reports, in what it calls "government-sanctioned pension scams". According to the paper, army veterans, police officers and teachers are just some of those who have been "fleeced" under a loophole.
Image caption The Scottish Sun splashes with the suggestion that the death of a Motherwell woman on holiday in Tenerife could be linked to an assault on her in her home town six weeks ago.
Image caption The Daily Record splashes with claims that a convicted 'drugs baron' has been moved from a jail in Edinburgh to one in Alloa after concerns were raised about his influence over other inmates.
Image caption The i focuses on the continued fall-out from the leak of New Year honours recipients' addresses, reporting that the error will cost tens of millions of pounds. The paper says celebrities will be among 1,000 people with strong grounds to claim compensation.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the suggestion that a shortfall in the number of midwifes could lead to flying specialist medical teams to remote areas instead of patients having to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest hospital.
Image copyright courier
Image caption The Courier leads with news that Dundee United has launched an investigation after a recording emerged of racist abuse towards Dundee player Kane Hemmings during the two team's derby match on Friday.
Image caption Millions of people are set to benefit from a 2020 stock market boom, the Daily Express claims. The paper says about £3.8bn has been ploughed into stock funds since Boris Johnson's decisive election victory - the biggest influx of cash for more than four years.
Image caption A warning about climate change and its impact on pensions from Mark Carney, the outgoing head of the Bank of England, makes the front page of the Daily Telegraph.
Image caption The Daily Star front page suggests that hand gestures made by Rangers players in Sunday's old firm game could land the club in trouble with the football authorities.

