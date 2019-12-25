Christmas babies: Double celebration for couples

Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption Baby Elena with proud parents Jodie and Neil Moir in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital

Jodie and Neil Moir are enjoying a double celebration this Christmas after the birth of baby Elena.

She was delivered at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital at 01:00 and later posed for her first family picture in a tiny Santa hat.

Lynsey Rooney and John Blackwood, from Ayr, also enjoyed a magical start to Christmas.

Their daughter, Ayda Nicola May, was born in Ayrshire Maternity Unit at 00:43 and weighed 7lb 2oz.

In Edinburgh Oliver Crispim was delivered at 01:35, to the joy of mother Ana Crispim and Zbigniew Kazimerczuk.

Oliver, who weighed 9lb 7oz, was born at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health in the city's Royal Infirmary.

Meanwhile, Lisa O'Donnell, of Grangemouth, also took delivery of her very own Christmas miracle at 04:52 at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert.

The girl, who has not been named, weighed 8lb 5oz.