Abellio ScotRail contract to be ended early

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has confirmed the Abellio ScotRail contract is to end early, in 2022.

The Dutch operator has been running the service since 2015 but has faced criticism over cancellations and performance levels.

The firm was contracted until 2025, but Mr Matheson said a so-called "break clause" would be used to end the franchise in March 2022.

He told MSPs he was looking at other options, including the public sector.

There had been political pressure on ministers over the service provided - with Labour highlighting a high number of cancellations, overcrowding and the cost of tickets.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Mr Matheson said a proposed increase in government subsidy for Abellio would not deliver sufficient benefits to passengers or the economy.

