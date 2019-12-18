Fishing quotas to see big cuts in cod landings

Image copyright Getty Images

There is to be a significant cut in the cod which can be legally caught by Scottish fishermen next year.

Talks on fishing quotas for 2020 concluded in Brussels early on Wednesday.

Before they began, representatives of Scottish trawlermen had agreed to a 50% reduction in the cod catch in an effort to preserve stocks.

Mike Park of the Scottish White Fish Producers Association said they had to respond to changing fish numbers.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: "It's a stock that's quite prolific in the northern North Sea.

"There's been significant changes over the whole of the North Sea but essentially next year that will cause the fleet problems which is now our focus to try and resolve that.

"Under the new fisheries management system, we have to land everything we catch and obviously fish doesn't come up in weighted measures.

We get all sorts of fish in different quantities so we're going to have to manage that well next year."