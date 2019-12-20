Your pictures of Scotland: 13 - 20 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 13 and 20 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Donnie Nicolson Image caption Donnie Nicolson sends season's greetings from the top of Beinn Edra on Skye. We hope you saved some energy for Tuesday night!

Image copyright June Woodward Image caption It's not every day you see the Northern Lights in Scotland. This shot taken by June Woodward in Bigton, Shetland. "We are lucky to live in an area with not much light pollution so I can view and photograph the Aurora from the relative comfort of the garden," she said.

Image copyright Harshad Joshi Image caption Edinburgh's Christmas markets look magical in this picture from Harshad Joshi. He said he "saw the Star Flyer was making great helical patterns" as he strolled around the markets.

Image copyright Iain Wood Image caption It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Iain Wood, who snapped this "winter arch" with snow on the trees over a road near Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.

Image copyright Emma Flack Image caption Emma Flack says her "daily visitor" always makes her smile. It wouldn't be winter without the robin.

Image copyright John Kay Image caption The dramatic Buachaille Etive Mor, which John Kay captured while staying at Blackrock Cottage in Glencoe. You can see the cottage on the left in the foreground.

Image copyright Jonathan Duckworth Image caption Here's Ullapool's famous Creel Christmas tree. Jonathan Duckworth said: "I was on a trip up to Ullapool and had to go and see the Christmas light trail."

Image copyright Gavin Allan Image caption Gav Allan and his friend Robbie didn't just hike up Ben Vorlich (which is difficult enough on a clear day), they camped overnight. He said the winds were up to 70mph with heavy blizzards overnight but the clouds cleared for this shot.

Image copyright Jim and Lynn Nangle Image caption Jim and Lynn Nangle sent us these handsome Shetland ponies, which they found on the island of Yell, Shetland. They said it was "a beautiful calm day."

Image copyright Derek Robertson Image caption "First ski tour trip of the year to Loch Avon in the Cairngorms" for Derek Robertson.

Image copyright Tanya Jeffrey Image caption Taken by the Rannoch railway station, on the West Highland Line, Tanya Jeffrey saw a stag and some deer while she was "admiring the wintery scenery."

Image copyright Simon Bienkowski Image caption An irrepressible water feature that hasn't given up for winter yet. Simon Bienkowski sent us this from Dumbreck, near Glasgow, where he is the manager of Dumbreck Football Club. A half-time metaphor for the team perhaps?

Image copyright Thelma Blewitt Image caption Staying with our winter theme, passing through Carrbridge in the Highlands, Thelma Blewitt said she "had to stop by the old packhorse bridge which looked stunning in the fresh snow." Worthy of the front of any Christmas card.

Image copyright Joyce Grieves Image caption How many swans can you see here? Joyce said she had to stop counting, after 125. Joyce Grieves said it was a wet day in Chapelbank near Perth but "a brief few seconds of sun through the cloud gave me the chance of this capture."

Image copyright Frank Urban Image caption Climbing near Ben Ledi, Callander, Frank Urban took this amazing shot. He said "visibility was very poor through most of the walk apart from two minutes when some sunlight broke through."

Image copyright Samuel Huskisson Image caption Peering through the branches, 12-year-old Samuel Huskisson sent us this wintery shot.

Image copyright Catriona McDougall Image caption The decorated pillars at the Dome on George Street, with some extra decoration from the runners in Catriona McDougall's social fitness class that meets in the very early morning on Calton Hill, Edinburgh.

Image copyright Patricia Dunn Image caption A calm pier in Culross, Fife, looking across the Forth towards Grangemouth. A lovely shot from Patricia Dunn.

Image copyright Paul Haverstock Image caption Low cloud and an obscure sun, in this stunning view of Kilncadzow, looking over the valley towards Lanark. Taken by Paul Haverstock.

Image copyright Jenny Jin Image caption Jenny Jin took this dramatic shot on Skye. She sent it in all the way from Australia.

Image copyright Chris Gurney Image caption On a winter walk up Ben Nevis, Fort William, Chris Gurney saw this Snow Bunting sitting on top of the summit cairn. He said: "At the time I thought this must have made it the highest bird in the UK that wasn't flying."

Image copyright Francis McCafferty Image caption A frosty morning in Alva, Clackmannanshire, sent in by Francis McCafferty.

Image copyright Rebecca Hourston Image caption Another Christmas card contender, this time from Rebecca Hourston in Ballater, Royal Deeside, in the foothills of Lochnagar. Rebecca said the village looks a lot like a "a bubbling cauldron below the snowline."

Image copyright Ushka Davies Image caption "We had quite a bit of snow late morning," said Ushka Davies, who sent us this this view from her house in Inverness looking south west towards the Monadhlaith Mountains.

Image copyright Mark Reynolds Image caption Old friends hanging out in this colourful photo of some wet pigeons in a car park in Glasgow, taken by Mark Reynolds.

Image copyright Susie Hamilton Image caption Here we are on the 14th green at Stirling Golf Club, which Susie Hamilton's husband took on his walk with the dog around Kings Park.

Image copyright Jim Divine Image caption Suilven in Lochinver on a stormy afternoon, taken by Jim Divine.

Image copyright Andrew Purvis Image caption Loch Lomond, from the summit of a wintry Ben Lomond at sunrise. Andrew Purvis said "It was worth the early start for a different perspective on the view from my local Munro"

Image copyright Sharon Dalgoutte Image caption Another robin, because it really isn't winter without them. This one's from Sharon Dalgoutte, who said: "I caught this cheeky Robin in the first frost of the season at Eglington Country Park in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire."

Image copyright Annette Walczynska Image caption To end our Christmas gallery, Annette Walczynska took this while she was decorating the tree with her grandson in Edinburgh.

