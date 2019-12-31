A look back at Scotland's 2019 in tweets

Here's a look back at some of the most viewed and shared news stories in Scotland during the past year.

January

A traditional start to the year, as Shetland came alive for the Up Helly Aa fire festival.

February

It was the story of the first Scottish space pilot which took off in February.

March

Little baby Grace made quite an entrance in 2019 by being sick on the first minister.

April

April covered the two political talking points of Brexit and independence, as Nicola Sturgeon signalled her intent to call an indyref by 2021.

May

Arise, Sir Andy! In a year he was reassessing his playing options, Andy Murray was knighted for services to tennis and charity.

June

Flash flooding hit in June, turning parts of Stirling into a "water park".

July

Stealing the show in July were these new additions to the Highland wildcat family.

August

And in August it was butterflies that were in full effect.

September

Back to politics and the Court of Session ruling which began the process to declare Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament as unlawful.

October

Brexit, Brexit, Brexit - this time the verdict of Nicola Sturgeon on the prime minister's deal on EU withdrawal.

November

Outlander appeal shined in November, when The Nine caught up with stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

December

And the year wound up with the promise of more Brexit and indyref wrangling to come in 2020.