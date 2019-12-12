Image caption Scotland's front pages on election day

As voters go to the polls in the general election, the papers take the opportunity to give their opinions on the front pages. However, the BBC - like other broadcasters - is restricted to reporting only factual accounts of the vote in line with polling day rules. With the election understandably hogging the headlines, we take a look at the other stories featuring in Thursday's papers.

The Scottish Sun runs a story headlined "Stay away in a manger" after a winter vomiting bug struck a primary school in Aberdeen.

Brimmond School in Bucksburn has made arrangements to livestream its nativity play in a bid to keep families away from the school and halt the spread of the bug after almost 100 teachers and pupils were affected.

Image copyright DSRL/NDA Image caption Dounreay was found to be in breach of regulations, writes the Press and Journal

The Press and Journal highlights a story about the Dounreay nuclear plant.

It says the site's operators have been "rapped" after a radioactive leak from the Caithness site.

The gaseous emission in February triggered an in-house investigation followed by a probe by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

It found that while the discharge of radioactive dust into the environment was a small fraction of the site's authorised limits, it was in breach of the regulations.

'Part of the job'

The Scotsman publishes a page lead in which a union in Edinburgh highlights a high level of violence experienced by teachers. Organisers from the EIS union say their members are "experiencing levels of violence that no-one should have to face at work.

They also said members believed violence, verbal abuse and threats were "an accepted part of the job".

The Courier highlights the announcement yesterday that siblings Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag are stepping down from their company Stagecoach at the end of the year.

The Perth pair founded the transport giant 40 years ago and went from running one school bus to a £1bn operation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag founded Stagecoach in 1980

The National reports on the latest life expectancy figures from the National Records of Scotland. The latest stats show that Scotland continues to have the lowest life expectancy of the four UK nations.

Males born between 2016 and 2018 can expect to live until they are 77 and women will reach an average 81 years old.

The Scottish Daily Mail reveals that fishery bosses want all of the fish caught on one of Scotland's best salmon rivers to be returned to the water.

The move comes after salmon numbers in the River Tay dropped to record lows.

Tay District Salmon Board is asking for a 100% catch-and-release scheme to be imposed on the river from January until October.

'Effort to be helpful'

And the Daily Record reveals a blunder from Argyll and Bute Council after workers were called to replace a "scabby" Christmas tree before Tarbert's lights switch-on event.

Staff ended up chopping up the new Christmas tree by mistake, leaving the perfect specimen in logs.

A third tree, says the paper, has now been put in place and the council said that "in everyone's effort to be helpful", there was a breakdown in communication.