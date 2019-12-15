What's on BBC Scotland at Hogmanay?

Image caption Des Clarke, Susan Calman and Amy Irons are leading BBC Scotland's Hogmanay celebrations

Some of the most successful Scots actors and sports stars of 2019 will join Susan Calman on BBC Scotland for Hogmanay.

The comedian is hosting a re-vamped BBC Hogmanay programme for the first time, after taking over from long-running presenter Jackie Bird.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Still Game's Jane McGarry will join her on the sofa for Hogmanay 2019.

Music will be provided by Elephant Sessions and Julie Fowlis.

The award-winning folk singer will lead the crowd in a rendition of Auld Lang Syne for the programme which starts at 23:30 on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland.

It will also feature live reports from Des Clarke, among the crowds in Edinburgh, and Amy Irons at the historic fireballs ceremony in Stonehaven.

As the big moment approaches, the focus will turn to a traditional piper on the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle and a fireworks display which will light up the sky on the stroke of midnight.

Image copyright Getty Images/ BBC Image caption Martin Compston, Julie Fowlis and Jane McGarry will take part in Hogmanay 2019.

Earlier in the evening, the pre-recorded Susan Calman's Not Quite End of the Year show on BBC Scotland, will look back over 2019 with some special guests.

They include Mark Bonnar, who recently starred in the critically-acclaimed drama Guilt, and James Cosmo, who is appearing in the BBC's adaption of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials.

They will also be joined by Rachel Corsie, who led Scotland women's football team at this year's World Cup, and Scotland's boxing world champion Josh Taylor.

Image copyright Getty Images/ BBC Image caption James Cosmo, Rachel Corsie and Mark Bonnar will be on

Travis and Twin Atlantic will be performing and comedian Jim Smith will take a look back at the more unusual news events of the past 12 months.

Calman said she was proud to be following in the footsteps of Jackie Bird, who stepped down from Reporting Scotland earlier this year.

"I'm 45 and I've spent half my life watching Jackie Bird on BBC Scotland at new year and I just feel that if I can carry on the legacy that she's put in place, then I'll be doing a good job," she said.

"If I can be half as recognisable as the face of Hogmanay as Jackie has been, then I'd be delighted, because she's amazing."

She wants the programmes to be "good company" for people watching alone or as part of a group.

"I think what's really important about the show is that it's for people who are sitting among 100 family and friends at home or people who are watching alone," she said.

"I want it to feel like friends chatting and everyone feeling welcome to join in."

Watch on BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland Channel, UK-wide via the Red Button on 31 December.