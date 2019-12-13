Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 6 - 13 December

  • 13 December 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 - 13 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Kirky tree Image copyright David Watson
Image caption David Watson from Kirkintilloch loved this "handsome-looking tree" just a mile from his house. He said: "It was a very frosty day and the scene caught the subtle colours of the low sun."
Friendly Robin Image copyright Catriona Mcleod
Image caption An early first foot? Catriona Mcleod met this extremely friendly Robin at Binning Wood in East Lothian.
spider webs Image copyright Roderick Macleod
Image caption Roderick Macleod's bird table is a favourite with his garden spiders whose hard work looks fantastic in the frost.
Duke of Wellington Image copyright Chris Hart
Image caption The Duke welcomed Chris Hart from Inverness into the city. He said: "You know you are back in Glasgow when you see this".
Falkirk Tryst Golf Course in Larbert. Image copyright Gareth Strang
Image caption A golden path met Gareth Strang and his dogs this week while out for a walk at Falkirk Tryst Golf Course in Larbert. The frost was still on the ground as the sun set.
Culloden House Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption A winter's night at Culloden House looks like it came straight from a Christmas movie. Snapped by Gordon Bain.
Garden hare Image copyright Angeline Munro
Image caption Angeline Munro snapped this majestic-looking hare in her garden in Argaty, near Stirling
Edinburgh Castle Image copyright George Current
Image caption George Current was delighted with this shot, taken at the Red Coat Cafe in Edinburgh Castle during their Castle of Light event.
Ben Ledi Image copyright David Aire
Image caption Autumn creeps into winter in this moody distant view of Ben Ledi taken by David Aire while walking around the Loch Venachar trail.
Pentlands Image copyright Ian McIntyre
Image caption Ian McIntyre took this "picture of autumn" during his hike in the Pentlands, Edinburgh on Saturday morning. The ripples in the water look like cobblestones.
Golspie beach Image copyright Martin Ross
Image caption The sunrise and the rockpools of Golspie beach gave Martin Ross an early-morning treat.
Melrose streets Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption A long exposure adds interesting light trails to this colourful image of Melrose in the Scottish Borders taken by Curtis Welsh.
Boness and Kinneil Railway Image copyright Peter Backhouse
Image caption All aboard Santa's Polar Express on the Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway on a frosty day.
Edinburgh Castle Image copyright Ian Gibson
Image caption The opening scene of a horror flick? No, just what Ian Gibson calls a "dreich, spooky night in Edinburgh" taken at St Cuthbert's church, Lothian Road.
Christmas market candles Image copyright Mariusz Perkowski
Image caption Mariusz Perkowski from Hamilton enjoyed Edinburgh's Christmas market and took some beautifully festive and cosy shots of the sellers' wares.
robin on a fencepost Image copyright Adrian Tilsed
Image caption Adrian Tolsed found this little robin on a fencepost at his farm in Dufftown
Kelpies on a dark sky Image copyright Anne Donnelly
Image caption Anne Donnelly captured the stark contrast between the Kelpies and the dark sky before the sunlight returned.
Eilean Donan castle Image copyright Fiona Duff
Image caption Eilean Donan castle at sunset basks in jewel colours.
River Clyde puddle Image copyright John Dyer
Image caption John Dyer was fascinated by the reflection in this puddle of the suspension bridge over the River Clyde in Glasgow.
Falls of Dochart Image copyright Frank Urban
Image caption This Frank Urban picture taken at the Falls of Dochart, Killin pours off the screen. He said: "It looked like the town could be swept away with the force of the water."
Autumn trees Image copyright Helen Baird
Image caption Helen Baird just loved the colours of these autumn trees.

