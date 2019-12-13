Your pictures of Scotland: 6 - 13 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 - 13 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright David Watson Image caption David Watson from Kirkintilloch loved this "handsome-looking tree" just a mile from his house. He said: "It was a very frosty day and the scene caught the subtle colours of the low sun."

Image copyright Catriona Mcleod Image caption An early first foot? Catriona Mcleod met this extremely friendly Robin at Binning Wood in East Lothian.

Image copyright Roderick Macleod Image caption Roderick Macleod's bird table is a favourite with his garden spiders whose hard work looks fantastic in the frost.

Image copyright Chris Hart Image caption The Duke welcomed Chris Hart from Inverness into the city. He said: "You know you are back in Glasgow when you see this".

Image copyright Gareth Strang Image caption A golden path met Gareth Strang and his dogs this week while out for a walk at Falkirk Tryst Golf Course in Larbert. The frost was still on the ground as the sun set.

Image copyright Gordon Bain Image caption A winter's night at Culloden House looks like it came straight from a Christmas movie. Snapped by Gordon Bain.

Image copyright Angeline Munro Image caption Angeline Munro snapped this majestic-looking hare in her garden in Argaty, near Stirling

Image copyright George Current Image caption George Current was delighted with this shot, taken at the Red Coat Cafe in Edinburgh Castle during their Castle of Light event.

Image copyright David Aire Image caption Autumn creeps into winter in this moody distant view of Ben Ledi taken by David Aire while walking around the Loch Venachar trail.

Image copyright Ian McIntyre Image caption Ian McIntyre took this "picture of autumn" during his hike in the Pentlands, Edinburgh on Saturday morning. The ripples in the water look like cobblestones.

Image copyright Martin Ross Image caption The sunrise and the rockpools of Golspie beach gave Martin Ross an early-morning treat.

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption A long exposure adds interesting light trails to this colourful image of Melrose in the Scottish Borders taken by Curtis Welsh.

Image copyright Peter Backhouse Image caption All aboard Santa's Polar Express on the Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway on a frosty day.

Image copyright Ian Gibson Image caption The opening scene of a horror flick? No, just what Ian Gibson calls a "dreich, spooky night in Edinburgh" taken at St Cuthbert's church, Lothian Road.

Image copyright Mariusz Perkowski Image caption Mariusz Perkowski from Hamilton enjoyed Edinburgh's Christmas market and took some beautifully festive and cosy shots of the sellers' wares.

Image copyright Adrian Tilsed Image caption Adrian Tolsed found this little robin on a fencepost at his farm in Dufftown

Image copyright Anne Donnelly Image caption Anne Donnelly captured the stark contrast between the Kelpies and the dark sky before the sunlight returned.

Image copyright Fiona Duff Image caption Eilean Donan castle at sunset basks in jewel colours.

Image copyright John Dyer Image caption John Dyer was fascinated by the reflection in this puddle of the suspension bridge over the River Clyde in Glasgow.

Image copyright Frank Urban Image caption This Frank Urban picture taken at the Falls of Dochart, Killin pours off the screen. He said: "It looked like the town could be swept away with the force of the water."

Image copyright Helen Baird Image caption Helen Baird just loved the colours of these autumn trees.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.