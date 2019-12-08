Scotland

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon wants five more years in power

  • 8 December 2019
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon has told the Sunday Mail she wants to be first minister for another five years. The paper also publishes details of a six-month investigation into the Scottish Qualifications Authority.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption "Bitten by Brexit" is the headline in The Herald. The paper's general election special includes an interview with an academic who believes the EU is to blame for a five-year low in support for independence.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday features a picture of Ms Sturgeon ice skating next to the headline "Keeping her cool". The paper also includes an interview with Sir John Curtice who believes the election is too close to call.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express reports the first minister met bosses from a US defence giant in Washington after it won a £27m NHS contract.
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The National features a picture of the door to Number 10 and the headline "Lockout". It urges readers to keep Boris Johnson out of Downing Street by voting SNP on Thursday.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post front page has a picture of a disgruntled Santa Claus and carries a warning by experts that the general election is "the most dishonest in Britain's political history".
Image copyright Sunday Times Scotland
Image caption Secret internal Labour Party files reveal its "failure to stamp out rampant anti-Semitism", the Sunday Times Scotland reports. The paper says its investigation finds the party is "still overwhelmed with complaints about anti-Jewish racism". Labour has said there is no place for anti-Semitism in the party and it is tackling the issue.
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption "Save us from a Friday 13th horror", says the Scottish Mail on Sunday, which carries what it describes as a "rallying cry" to voters from Boris Johnson. The paper also reports criticism of Labour by the Simon Wiesenthal Centre Jewish human rights organisation which questions Jeremy Corbyn's suitability to be PM.
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday focuses on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and claims ITV bosses "axed a reunion" between contestant Jaqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne.

