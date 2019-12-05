Scotland

Scotland's papers: Alesha killer 'was being monitored by authorities'

  • 5 December 2019
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims a secret report shows that six-year-old Alesha MacPhail's teenage killer was a known offender who was being monitored by authorities.
Image caption The Scottish government is being sued by its own ferry operator, after it was controversially refused a contract to run a service, in what has been described as a "ferry fiasco", The Scotsman reports.
Image caption According to the Daily Record, a man terrorised an entire town by circulating dozens of vile and menacing emails after he was sacked from a local woodland group. Edward Glenwright pled guilty to two charges at Dumfries Sheriff Court.
Image caption The Herald says Scotland is on the cusp of a power revolution from the sun after energy giant ScottishPower announced it will put solar panels and batteries next to its wind turbines up and down the country.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on the court appearance of a man charged with murdering youth worker Emma Faulds and dumping her naked body in woods. Ross Willox denies the charges.
Image caption The National reports that CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) has moved to distance itself from the Scottish Labour leader after he pledged his support for the renewal of Trident.
Image caption Faith in the stewardship of Scotland's public services has slumped as voters become disillusioned with Nicola Sturgeon's record on education and the NHS, a poll for The Times finds.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the 13-year jail sentence given to a man who raped a two-year-old girl.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with an ITV interview with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in which he appeared not to know the time of the Queen's speech on Christmas Day. He said it was on in the morning, when it is actually broadcast at 15:00.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with details of Boris Johnson's "Brexit Budget" if the Tories win the general election, The paper claims average families with two earners would see a tax cut of up to £200 per year if the national insurance threshold is raised.
Image caption The i carries an interview with an NHS cardiologist who claims that "systemic political failure" has crippled the health service and contributed to his mother's death.
Image caption The Daily Star's front page claims a pregnant woman had to fight off an eagle that targeted her Jack Russell outside a primary school.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites