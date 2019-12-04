Image caption Owen Hassan was stabbed to death in Pollokshaws last November

Two men have been convicted of murder after stabbing a man in the heart outside his mother's pub in Glasgow.

Craig Corrall, 39, and David Callaghan, 30, attacked Owen Hassan with knives or machetes in Pollokshaws last November.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Corrall had been "prepared to do 20 years" after discovering Mr Hassan, 30, had been seeing his ex-partner.

Corrall and Callaghan face being jailed for life when they are sentenced next year.

Mr Hassan was repeatedly stabbed outside the Old Stag Inn bar - which was run by his mother Ann Marie Lynch.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Craig Corrall murdered Owen Hassan after discovering he had been seeing his ex-partner

Jurors were told the victim had "enemies", including two brothers who lived locally.

He was said to have been in a fight with one of them the day before he was killed.

The victim's mother had told the court how she found her dying son "covered in blood".

Ms Lynch: "I was trying to get a phone to call an ambulance. I was just trying to help him."

The 55-year-old also went after her son's attackers as they fled.

Ms Lynch recalled: "I just thought, 'Who are you...what have you done?'."

Her friend James Nolan tried to shield Ms Lynch from her son's gruesome injuries.

The electrician told the trial how one of the attackers "strolled" away after the killing.

Mr Nolan: "The guy turned around and just stared at me. He had a weapon. There was no speech, nothing.

"It was a butcher's knife. It was big...seriously big."

'It's me or him'

Corrall and Callaghan were eventually arrested for the murder in March this year.

Corrall's former partner Stephanie Kinnaird told detectives they had been together for eight years before she had a brief relationship with Mr Hassan in 2018.

She told the trial she was forced to block Corrall's number after he bombarded her with abusive and threatening texts.

The 28-year-old said it became apparent that he was aware of her relationship with Mr Hassan,

One message stated: "I told you. It's me or him who dies..."

Another included: "You mean nothing to me...and remember I am prepared to die or do 20 years."

A further text claimed Corrall would go to jail "as long as its worth it".

Lord Woolman deferred sentencing for reports.

After the guilty verdicts were returned, Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Teams, said the "violent and pre-planned attack" had left Mr Hassan's family devastated.

He added: "I hope that today's outcome will give Owen's family some comfort in what has been a very painful and distressing time for them.