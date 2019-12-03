Scotland

Scotland's papers: Father of terror victim in 'kindness' plea

  • 3 December 2019
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with a plea from the father of London Bridge attack victim Jack Merritt to "extinguish hate with his kindness". The paper also runs a picture of Dave Merritt comforting Jack's girlfriend Leanne O'Brien.
Image caption The Times Scotland also features a picture of Jack Merritt's father and girlfriend. The paper's main story claims more than 200 terror suspects will face a curb on movement around large towns and cities.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a festive campaign to curb loneliness with figures revealing 106,000 Scots over 65 will be on their own this Christmas. The paper also features Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre who appeared on BBC Panorama on Monday night.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the TV interview by Ms Giuffre who has asked for public support in the wake of accusations against Prince Andrew, which he denies.
Image caption The Daily Record's front page tells how a stalker and former contestant on Countdown sent his victim a note after his release from jail. Paige Rolland tells the paper she is living in fear.
Image caption Senior Conservatives have told Labour to "come clean" on the source of classified information used to challenge the party on the NHS, claims The Daily Telegraph.
Image caption The National leads with a story that the interim Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw will tell all the party's 57 candidates to sign a special pledge against another referendum on Scottish independence.
Image caption The Courier reports that teenagers from Tayside and Fife are suspected of being behind a worldwide campaign of school bomb and mass shooting threats.
Image caption The i focuses on the electorate telling readers "you decide" who succeeds in next week's election.
Image caption The Star claims "snowflakes" have branded Mr Clever as sexist for "mansplaining" to Little Miss Clever about an iconic bridge.

