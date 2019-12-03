Image caption Citizens Advice Scotland issued more than 40,000 pieces of advice on universal credit

Advice issued on universal credit more than doubled in Scotland in the last year, according to new data.

Citizens Advice Scotland said it gave guidance 40,000 times in 2018/19, its state of the nation report shows.

It comes as the charity demands the next government helps with the cost of living, especially for low income households.

Chief executive Derek Mitchell, said people were also struggling with debt, social security and energy.

The report also showed the charity gave more than 100,000 pieces of advice issued in relation to debt.

More than 40,000 pieces of advice were issued in relation to employment - with pay and entitlements the top concern.

The charity also made more than 13,000 referrals to food banks in 2019.

Overall, Citizens Advice Scotland helped 272,000 people with over 700,000 individual pieces of advice and released over £130m in financial gains.

Mr Mitchell added: "We're an independent and impartial charity but the data from our state of the nation report makes clear that the next UK government simply must have living standards at the heart of its agenda.

"Boosting people's incomes while dealing with rising costs must be a priority for policymakers - particularly with big challenges around cutting emissions in the future.

"People should know that their local CAB is there to help. We're for everyone and offer free, confidential, impartial advice."