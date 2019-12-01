Scotland

Scotland's papers: Attack tributes and child super hospital death

  • 1 December 2019
Image caption The Sunday papers deal with more fallout from Friday's London Bridge terror attack. The Sunday Times leads with a promise from Boris Johnson to "throw away the key" on terrorists with new anti-terrorism laws if the Tories win the general election on 12 December. The paper also reports that a counter-terrorism expert said ministers had ignored plans that might have prevented the latest attack.
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday concentrates on one of the victims, 25-year-old Jack Merritt. The paper reports that the Cambridge graduate had been trying to help the attacker Usman Khan. In the story, the victim's father described him as a "beautiful spirit who took the side of the underdog".
Image caption According to the Scottish Sunday Express, the justice system is "playing 'Russian Roulette' with people's lives" by allowing people convicted of terrorist offences back on the streets. It reports that Appeal Court judges suggested Usman Khan may just have been "talking big" when he spoke of a plot to attack the London Stock Exchange.
Image caption The Herald's lead story claims the number of cybercrimes recorded by police in Scotland has more than tripled in a year. The paper reports on new figures which show officers chalked up an offence involving digital devices (including sex crimes), on average once an hour over six months. It also reports on a child's death from infection at Scotland's largest hospital.
Image caption A woman claims she was assaulted, terrorised, knocked to the ground and threatened by a group of plain-clothes police officers in the Sunday Mail. The story claims they turned up at her address because of "flawed intelligence" and that she needed hospital treatment and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday publishes new claims about the Duke of York's business activities. The story includes a statement from Buckingham Palace which says that, during the duke's years as the UK's trade envoy, "the aim, and that of his office, was to promote Britain and British interests overseas, not the interests of individuals".
Image caption "Beware Trump in disguise" says the Sunday National's front page which refers to Nicola Sturgeon's characterisation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In a speech she made on St Andrew's Day, the first minister warned against "ultra-Brexiteers" looking to emulate Donald Trump's America.
Image caption A special report on domestic violence is the front page lead in the Sunday Post. The paper reports that nine women lost their lives at the hands of a partner or ex in just 12 months. The mother of one of the victims tells the paper her death "could have been prevented".
Image caption The co-convener of theScottish Greens leader offers his take on the problems with the political system in Scotland on Sunday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites