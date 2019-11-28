Scotland

The papers: SNP manifesto launch and scissor murder horror

  • 28 November 2019
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire for turning a "deaf ear" to anti-Semitism within the Labour party while forging ahead with a potential deal with Jeremy Corbyn. The paper claims the SNP's manifesto launch was "overshadowed" as a result.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a YouGov poll that predicts a Tory majority in the general election with the SNP set to gain eight seats. The paper also reports on the violent murder of Edinburgh IT analyst Paul Smith, who was stabbed by a homeless man who had been released from prison weeks prior to the attack.
Image copyright The National
Image caption Criticism of the BBC over its election coverage dominates the front page of The National after it failed to secured a pre-polling day interview with the prime minister. The SNP's election manifesto launch also leads, with the paper highlighting Ms Sturgeon's plans to form a "progressive alliance" with other parties if the Conservatives fail to win a majority.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Telegraph, meanwhile, says Boris Johnson's senior advisor Dominic Cummings believes a hung Parliament is a "very real possibility". The paper reports Mr Cummings fears about complacency costing the Tories a majority at the election.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports new YouGov analysis that suggests the PM is on course to secure a 68-seat majority at next month's election. The paper says the poll puts the Tories on 359 seats, Labour on 211, the SNP on 43 and the Lib Dems at 13 - if the election was held tomorrow.
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption The i also leads with the YouGov poll, saying Mr Johnson is set to break the "deadlock". The paper also features the SNP manifesto launch, highlighting Ms Sturgeon's promises to voters.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Away from the election, the Scottish Daily Express claims that a doctor involved in improving the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the deaths of two children has gone to Florida for a convention.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with a survey by the Royal College of Nursing Scotland which found that members are being left in tears because they feel unable to cope. According to the paper, nurses say they are working in dangerously understaffed departments and feel under pressure to discharge patients before it is safe to "free up" beds.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital have been suspended for giving free food to friends and family, prompting an investigation. The paper quotes Scottish Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs who said the Glasgow hospital was "out of control".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier reports that a man who attempted to break into a factory got his foot stuck and was left hanging for two nights until staff eventually found him. After being taken to hospital he was charged with attempted house breaking, the paper reports.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with Mr Smith's murder near Edinburgh Castle. A court heard his mother was on the phone to him when he was attacked by the stranger who stabbed him to death with a pair of scissors.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports two people are to stand trial accused of murdering a woman in Shetland. Dawn Smith, 28, and Ross MacDougall, 31, deny murder and trying to rob Tracey Walker of money.
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption And claims of bullying in the I'm A Celebrity... camp lead the Daily Star of Scotland, which says football star Ian Wright has been criticised for his behaviour by viewers.

